Amal and George Clooney are not only devoted parents to seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, but they're also dedicated to their work.

The Hollywood actor, 63, is currently spending time in New York City starring in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, meanwhile human rights barrister Amal, 47, has landed a brand new role closer to home.

The mother-of-two has been appointed as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.

Sharing her joy over her new job, Amal, who is a former student of Oxford herself, said: "I am honoured to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor.

"It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford.

"I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world."

Amal is clearly thrilled with her new role that will see her return to her old stomping ground, but it also means that she's still close to their UK home where she and George live with their twins.

While George is away in the Big Apple, having a new job on her schedule that doesn't take her overseas will no doubt be welcomed by the mom-of-two.

More generally, Amal also sets a fantastic example for her children by continuing to thrive in her field of academia and human rights law.

The British-Lebanese barrister is no stranger to high-profile cases and roles. Elsewhere in her lecturing career, she's led classes at Columbia Law School in New York. She's also taught at the SOAS School of Law in London, and the Hague Academy of International Law.

As a practising barrister, she's represented Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, the former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Amal and George Clooney's private UK residence

Amal and George are fortunate to have plenty of homes across the globe, but they primarily reside at their home on Sonning Eye on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border.

The 17th-century Grade-II listed home provides the couple with plenty of privacy as it sits on four acres of land and is not accessible by the general public.

The home has multiple bedrooms, which provides ample accommodation for visiting friends and close family members.

It also has many reception rooms, a large dining area, a pool house and a games room – perfect for their young children and for hosting gatherings.