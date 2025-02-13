Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's new role that impacts 7-year-old twins with George
George Clooney and Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Wolfs premiere © ALBERTO PIZZOLI

The barrister and George Clooney are parents to Ella and Alexander 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal and George Clooney are not only devoted parents to seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, but they're also dedicated to their work.

The Hollywood actor, 63, is currently spending time in New York City starring in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, meanwhile human rights barrister Amal, 47, has landed a brand new role closer to home.

The mother-of-two has been appointed as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.

Sharing her joy over her new job, Amal, who is a former student of Oxford herself, said: "I am honoured to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor.

"It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford. 

"I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world."

Amal is clearly thrilled with her new role that will see her return to her old stomping ground, but it also means that she's still close to their UK home where she and George live with their twins.

Amal Clooney and husband US actor George Clooney arrive for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023© AFP via Getty Images, Getty
Amal Clooney and husband US actor George Clooney arrive for The Albies in New York City in September 2023

While George is away in the Big Apple, having a new job on her schedule that doesn't take her overseas will no doubt be welcomed by the mom-of-two.

More generally, Amal also sets a fantastic example for her children by continuing to thrive in her field of academia and human rights law.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2024 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City© James Devaney, Getty
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are parents to seven-year-old twins

The British-Lebanese barrister is no stranger to high-profile cases and roles. Elsewhere in her lecturing career, she's led classes at Columbia Law School in New York. She's also taught at the SOAS School of Law in London, and the Hague Academy of International Law.

As a practising barrister, she's represented Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, the former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

#Barrister and UK Foreign Office Special Envoy on Media Freedom Amal Clooney speaks to delegates during day two of the Global Conference on Press Freedom on July 11, 2019 in London, England© Leon Neal, Getty
Amal Clooney is no stranger to high profile law cases

Amal and George Clooney's private UK residence

Amal and George are fortunate to have plenty of homes across the globe, but they primarily reside at their home on Sonning Eye on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border.

The 17th-century Grade-II listed home provides the couple with plenty of privacy as it sits on four acres of land and is not accessible by the general public.

The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK© picture alliance, Getty
George and Amal Clooney have a private home on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

The home has multiple bedrooms, which provides ample accommodation for visiting friends and close family members. 

It also has many reception rooms, a large dining area, a pool house and a games room – perfect for their young children and for hosting gatherings. 

