Amal Clooney had 'given up with love' pre-George romance

"It's somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf of a detainee than to speak publicly, as I’m doing for the first time tonight for my husband," Amal opened her speech, per USA Today.

"I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster," she admitted.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Amal admitted she had almost given up with love before meeting George

"Then we met, started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn’t sleep when we were apart, and I’m told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag."