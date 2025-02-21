Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney reveals ambitious plans for future with Amal and their twins
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City© Taylor Hill

The Clooney's share twins Ella and Alexander

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
George Clooney is putting his future into perspective now that he is a married man with twin children.

The 63-year-old admitted his priorities have changed over the years and he wants to put his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, and their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander at the forefront as he gets older.

George confessed that he has started thinking ahead and wants to spend more meaningful time with his family before he is limited by what he can do because of his age.

"I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60," George told The New York Times. "I said, 'Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30.' 

"But in 30 years, I'm 90," he explained. "That's a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat."

George revealed that he explained to Amal that they can't take the two decades for granted and need to focus less on work.

Woman with long brunette hair standing with man in suit © Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
George wants to make the most of the next 20 years

He added: "I told Amal, 'We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can.' Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"

George and his family are currently living in New York City for his Broadway debut in a production of Good Night, and Good Luck, an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name he co-wrote, directed, and starred in.

Amal Clooney and husband US actor George Clooney arrive for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023© AFP via Getty Images, Getty
George wants to do more with his family before age limits him

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, George shared a rare update on how his family is dealing with the temporary relocation.

"They love New York! Amal went to NYU, so she's been here many times," he said, before quipping that the kids, however, "did not go to NYU. They're smart kids but not that [smart]."

Amal's transition towards lighter shades has been a masterclass in subtle, yet striking, hair transformations© Getty Images
George and Amal share twins Ella and Alexander

The dad-of-two did share that his kids are having a good time, saying: "I mean, come on, how do you not love this, it's New York City. They love being here and we're having a really fun time."

He maintained also that his schedule worked out well, now that he gets to star in the play at night while spending the day with his kids.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive to the Polo Bar on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© Getty Images
The Clooney's are currently living in New York City

George and Amal welcomed their twins in 2017, three years after tying the knot in 2014. 

The Ocean's Eleven star previously joked that both his children are much smarter than he is and could speak three languages at the age of five. 

Amal Alamuddin and actor George Clooney attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Our Brand Is Crisis" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Amal and George's kids are multi-lingual

Back in 2022, during an appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, George commented on whether his children would follow in his footsteps into the entertainment industry.

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

