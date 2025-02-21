George Clooney reveals ambitious plans for future with Amal and their twins

George Clooney is putting his future into perspective now that he is a married man with twin children.

The 63-year-old admitted his priorities have changed over the years and he wants to put his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, and their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander at the forefront as he gets older.

George confessed that he has started thinking ahead and wants to spend more meaningful time with his family before he is limited by what he can do because of his age.

"I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60," George told The New York Times. "I said, 'Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30.'

"But in 30 years, I'm 90," he explained. "That's a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat."

George revealed that he explained to Amal that they can't take the two decades for granted and need to focus less on work.

He added: "I told Amal, 'We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can.' Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"

George and his family are currently living in New York City for his Broadway debut in a production of Good Night, and Good Luck, an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name he co-wrote, directed, and starred in.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, George shared a rare update on how his family is dealing with the temporary relocation.

"They love New York! Amal went to NYU, so she's been here many times," he said, before quipping that the kids, however, "did not go to NYU. They're smart kids but not that [smart]."

The dad-of-two did share that his kids are having a good time, saying: "I mean, come on, how do you not love this, it's New York City. They love being here and we're having a really fun time."

He maintained also that his schedule worked out well, now that he gets to star in the play at night while spending the day with his kids.

George and Amal welcomed their twins in 2017, three years after tying the knot in 2014.

The Ocean's Eleven star previously joked that both his children are much smarter than he is and could speak three languages at the age of five.

Back in 2022, during an appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, George commented on whether his children would follow in his footsteps into the entertainment industry.

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."