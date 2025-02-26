Lacey Turner models totally sheer ab-baring second wedding dress - and bare feet

Lacey Turner's EastEnders character Stacey Slater has had a difficult week following the death of the love of her life, Martin Fowler.

While Stacey's love life has been nothing but turmoil, Lacey's real life has been far smoother sailing, with the actress marrying her childhood sweetheart Matt Kay in 2017.

To walk down the aisle, Lacey wore a floral applique spaghetti strap wedding dress with flower details on one of the thin straps, looking the picture of elegance at her Ibiza wedding.

© Instagram Lacey Turner on her wedding day

While her bridal gown was well-documented at the time, what fans of the Our Girl actress didn't realise was that she also had a second wedding dress – and it was completely different from her first choice.

Lacey Turner's second wedding dress

While it's not clear when Lacey switched her dress, the mother-of-two posted a photo of her secret gown on social media.

Created by Lebanese designer Bourhan Basma, Lacey's second wedding dress featured a sheer panel on her midriff, baring her toned stomach.

© Instagram Lacey Turner's second wedding dress was a different style

While less structured than her first gown, Lacey's Bourhan Basma dress featured similar embellishments, with floral detailing around the neckline and a long, flowing skirt that pooled around Lacey's feet, with the star opting for bare soles to complete her laidback look.

Clearly of fan of the Lebanese dressmaker's creation, Lacey wore another bridal-inspired dress by the designer to the wedding of her sister Daisy in 2018.

© Instagram Lacey Turner in a different dress by her wedding dress designer

On this occasion, the Stacey Slater actress wore a cream off-the-shoulder dress with Grecian-inspired ruching. We suspect she might have been a bridesmaid, otherwise the off-white dress was a bold choice to wear to the wedding of her friend!

Lacey's life off-screen

Since her and Matt's 2017 wedding, Lacey has welcomed three children into the family, named Dusty, Trilby and Gipsy.

She keeps fans updated on her youngest via an Instagram dedicated to the trio, with Gipsy only joining the family in January 2025.

On her arrival, Lacey and Matt posted a photo of their older kids lovingly kissing the baby on each cheek simply captioning the picture: "Our hearts are full."

Despite only welcoming Gipsy six weeks ago, Lacey returned to work last week to appear in the iconic EastEnders live episode, which saw Stacey heartbroken by Martin's death.

Here's hoping following the drama that Lacey can relax for the rest of her maternity leave.