Meet EastEnders star James Bye's children and influencer wife

EastEnders fans were in for a treat and a shock last night, with the long-awaited 40th anniversary week bringing yet another thrilling twist.

After finally confessing his love for Stacey (played by Lacey Turner), the fate of Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) was left uncertain as a beam fell directly onto him as the Queen Vic went up in flames.

James Bye took over the role of Martin Fowler after the character returned to Walford in 2014, and has played the character since. But, when he's not on set, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant can be found at home with his wife and children. Get to know his family here…

Who is James Bye's wife?

James Bye met his wife, Victoria, nearly twenty years ago, when he was dressed as a pineapple for work, and the two have been together since.

She spoke to the Mirror about their first meeting: "He was handing out sweets, and I must have really liked fruit jellies because he gave me a fruit jelly and asked me for my number and that was it.

"He was wearing skintight red trousers and was stood inside a giant pineapple, so I won't say it was the man of my dreams."

In spite of his attire, the two began to date and moved in together six months later. They finally tied the knot in 2012. It seems that James was keen to get Victoria's approval before joining EastEnders.

He told the Mirror: "I'm a massive family man, and both Victoria and I pride ourselves on putting our family first at all times so before I even contemplated it I wanted to speak to her first."

The couple renewed their vows in January 2023 in St Lucia, after ten years of marriage. How cute!

Does James Bye have children?

James and Victoria share four children together: Edward, ten, Louis, eight, Hugo, five, and Rufus, one. The pair often share snaps of the kids on Victoria's Instagram account, 'Life With The Byes'.

The family can be seen frequently posing for group selfies shared on both parents' Instagram accounts.

What else is there to know about James Bye's family?

James and Victoria even sweetly decided to make James' EastEnders co-stars godparents to their second-youngest son, Hugo.

WATCH: EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares a look inside her home

Lacey Turner, who is known for playing Stacey Fowler on the soap, and Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi, were called upon by the couple to be godparents.