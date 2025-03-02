Meet Suits LA star Stephen Amell's family – including famous wife

Stephen Amell, 43, is quite the versatile actor - from CW's hit superhero show Arrow and the Starz drama Heels to his own professional wrestling stint, he's made a name for himself as the kind of actor who is always up for the challenge.

His newest starring role, however, is one with big shoes to fill, as he will be playing the lead role of Ted Black in Suits LA, the sequel series to the award-winning legal drama that made Meghan Markle a star.

© Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Im Suits LA, starring Stephen, premiered last week

Though he's certainly a staple name in American TV, did you know that Stephen isn't the only famous face in his family?

Stephen's famous wife

Stephen married his second wife Cassandra Jean Amell, a model and actress, in a private ceremony in the Caribbean on 25 December 2012, with another ceremony in New Orleans on 26 May 2013. The couple have two children: Maverick Alexandra, 11, and Bowen Auguste, two.

© FilmMagic Stephen and Cassandra Jean brought their daughter Maverick Alexandra to the premiere of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse

Cassandra, 39, has made various guest appearances in shows like CSI: Miami, One Tree Hill and Mad Men. She played the character Nora Fries in Elseworlds, a crossover between various superhero shows that also starred her husband Stephen.

Stephen's famous cousin

Not only does Stephen have a famous cousin – but his famous cousin is also an actor!

Robbie Amell, 36, is best known for starring in a few CW sci-fi and superhero series, including The Flash and The Tomorrow People, the American remake of the British teen drama of the same time.

© Getty Images Robbie and his wife Italia Ricci at Slamdance Film Festival 2025

The two are first cousins with a seven-year-age gap and have been very open about their incredibly close bond from a young age.

"We were actually really close when we were young," Robbie revealed in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "Steve was like the first guy I slept over at his house, we played video games all night. He was a really great older cousin and I always looked up to him and wanted to be like him."

© Getty Images Stephen and Robbie co-starred in Netflix sci-fi action movie, Code

He continued: "We would just see each other at family functions and the occasional family dinner, holidays. Then we randomly got into acting around the same time independently and talked about it at a Christmas dinner, and then we moved out to LA at similar times and became really fast friends again."

Stephen and Robbie have also collaborated before, co-starring in the sci-fi action film Code 8 and its sequel Code 8: Part II, which landed on Netflix early last year.