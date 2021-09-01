Arrow star Stephen Amell finally breaks silence over being removed from flight 

Arrow star Stephen Amell has opened up about being removed from a Delta flight back in June, admitting that his actions were “shameful”.

Speaking in an interview of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he explained: “What happened was — and it’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane.” He continued: “I was [expletive] off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument.

“In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, ‘If you don’t lower your voice, they’re going to ask you to get off the plane.’ That’s the only thing she said the entire time. It was not an argument … This is 100 per cent my fault. Like, I feel like I went the better part of ten years without being an [expletive] in public. I was an [expletive] in public.”

Stephen opened up about the incident

The star also spoke about what he learned after the incident, saying: “It’s really, really shameful. And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realised a couple of things: if people are going to recognise you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your [expletive].”

At the time, the Delta Air Lines spokesperson, Morgan Durrant, told USA TODAY Wednesday that there was a "brief, eight-minute departure delay… after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin”.

Stephen also tweeted to confirm that he was allowed to fly two hours later, writing: “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight two hours later and travelled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story.”

