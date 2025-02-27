Chris Pratt's relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger explored

Ever since Chris Pratt tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, he has been endlessly supportive of his brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and the pair share a close bond as they navigate the highs and lows of Hollywood together.

Patrick's latest role in The White Lotus has fans buzzing about his incredible acting and impeccable comedic timing, and Chris couldn't agree more with their sentiments.

"I am so beyond proud of you man!!!! This is truly the decade of Patrick Schwarzenegger," the father of three wrote via Instagram, as he encouraged people to watch the hit show. "You killed it, buddy."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

Chris was by Patrick's side at the series premiere, along with his wife, Katherine, and her family.

After the 31-year-old was featured in Interview Magazine, Chris made sure to share how proud he was of Patrick. "I can’t wait to see it, buddy," he told his brother-in-law. "And everyone in your family is so proud of you. I'm going to tell the world to get ready for the Patrick Schwarzenegger era. It's only just beginning."

Patrick plays frat bro Saxon Ratliff in the HBO show, alongside Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey, who play parents oozing with Southern sensibility.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Chris supported his brother-in-law at The White Lotus premiere

Chris again gushed about the rising star to E! News, revealing how hard the actor worked in the scene-stealing role.

"Obviously, he's a physical specimen, but also he's a really solid actor because the character he's playing is completely different than who he is," the 45-year-old told the outlet.

"He created a character. And it feels natural and good," he added. "I've been telling everybody for years, I've been telling him as well, I really think we're entering a decade of Patrick…I've been watching him, he's just been working hard."

© Getty Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff in the hit series

"He's actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business and everything. He's super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."

Patrick's parents are, of course, the legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Maria Shriver, of the Kennedy dynasty. He counts Katherine, Christina, Christopher and Joseph as his siblings.

Chris and Katherine married in 2019, and share three children: Eloise, Lyla, and Ford.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine married in 2019

Patrick is just as proud of his brother-in-law and his work ethic after the pair starred in The Terminal List together in 2022.

Chris helped Patrick prepare for the role by encouraging him to get into character and throw himself into training to be more authentic on screen.

"He's such a hardworking guy, and I think probably the best thing I learned from Chris was attitude," he told People. "That guy comes into set each and every day [as] such a positive reinforcement to set and creating the culture there and uplifting people."

© Getty Images for Netflix Chris and Patrick starred in The Terminal List together

As for what he learnt from the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Patrick shared that Chris taught him leadership and humility.

"I would say [what he taught me] was less on the acting front, but more so on the idea of what a leader is and how contagious it is for a lead actor or a star on the show to show up each and every day, and just remember what they're there to do. And the positivity they're there to spread, to the other cast and to crew," he continued.

"That's just kind of what I learned from him, the respect towards everybody and the uplifting attitude and nature that he had towards all the cast and crew," he added.