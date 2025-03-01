The sweet way Will Reeve will honor late father, Superman's Christopher Reeve, at upcoming wedding

ABC News' Will Reeve is planning his wedding to fiance Amanda Dubin but although choices are still up in the air there is one thing he is sure of – how to honor his father, Christopher Reeve.

"I'll be wearing his cufflinks," Will told People of his father, who died in 2004. Will's mom Dana died in 2006, two years later.

Will proposed to Amanda in November 2024, and curated a beautiful setting, filling their apartment with candles, flowers and a cellist.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag Amanda (L) and Will are planning their wedding

Photographer Allen Zepeda was on hand to capture the magic moment before friends and family joined the pair to celebrate. He shared the moment on social media, revealing that the apartment overlooked the iconic Empire State Building.

The caption read: 'Us'.

Will, 32, lost his father when he was just 12-years-old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

Christopher found fame in the 1970s as the superhero Superman, and he went on to win BAFTA, SAG, Emmy and Grammy awards.

© Getty Images Headshot of Christopher as Superman in a scene from the film, 'Superman,' 1978.

However in 1995 he was paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition. He was in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, and his advocacy work included leading the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation which lobbied for spinal injury research.

"In that short window of time I got with my parents, they raised me in a normal, human, grounded way, which, mostly, gives me a sane approach to everything that life throws at you," Will told USA Today in September of his parents.

© Getty Images Robin Williams (R) poses with Christopher , his wife Dana and son Will (L) in 2004

"Talking about my parents keeps them with me," Will continued.

"I'm so proud to be their son, to be part of this family. To reintroduce my parents to people who loved them, and to show off my parents to a new generation who might not be familiar with their story. Honestly, it's just a privilege that we can carry them with us into this future that so needs heroes.

"Superman to me is my father, Christopher Reeve. But not because he played the role; that's a coincidence. My dad was Superman to me because he was my dad, much like many children think of their dad as Superman because it's dad."