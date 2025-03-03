Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor put on united front after 4 year separation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor shocked the showbiz world in 2017 when they shared the upsetting news that they were splitting after 18 years together.

At the time, Severance director Ben said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends."

However, the duo went on to spend the pandemic together under one roof, which saw them patch things up, going on to announce they had rekindled their relationship in 2022.

© Getty Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split in 2017

Ben explained that it was "three or four years" that they weren't together, though he maintained: "We always were connected. In my mind, I never didn't want us to be together."

Of their reunion, Ben continued: "I think not that many people do come back together when they separate. There's nothing like when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have, because we know we could not have it," he added.

Since reuniting three years ago, Ben and Christine have rarely been seen together, so it was a special occasion on Sunday night when the duo attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

© Getty Ben looked smart in a black suit with a matching tie, while Christine was the epitome of timeless elegance in a dark blue dress with a sheer, billowing cape.



© Getty The couple posed on the red carpet together, with Ben keeping his arm firmly around his wife's waist.



© Getty It was a big night for Ben, who presented the award for best production design to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, who worked on Wicked, so we suspect he was happy to have Christine there with him.



© Getty Their awards ceremony date night is the second time they've appeared together this awards season, taking to the red carpet in honor of SNL's 50th anniversary in mid-February.



On that occasion, Christine wore a black blazer and tailored trouser ensemble, bringing fresh style to business wear.

Ben as always looked smart in a suit as the duo posed with their friend Drew Barrymore.

Talk show host Drew has always been a champion of the couple, with Christine opening up about her and Ben's split during an appearance on the show in 2023.

During her time on Drew's sofa, Christine said: "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," and added that they "were at this impasse of, 'Let's figure this out, what's best at this chapter in our lives?' That's going back three or four years. And [during] that time apart, we got to know who we are."

We're happy things worked out and look forward to seeing them on more red carpets together soon.