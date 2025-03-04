Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so in love in unseen photograph of secret wedding

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's fans were blown away after they shared a series of sun-soaked photographs taken against an idyllic backdrop in Cape Town.

Joe, 33, looked dapper in a smart black tuxedo and sunglasses, whilst Dianne, 35, embraced a bold beauty look as she wore a vibrant floral-print dress with pink heels.

"It’s hard to believe nowadays, but that background is not AI generated. Also how beautiful does @diannebuswell look," Joe penned sweetly in the caption, leaving fans swooning at their sweet relationship.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg gazed into each other's eyes

"Both look stunning together, so much happiness and love," penned one fan, as another wrote: "What a beautiful couple."

"Your South Africa vlogs have been such a joy to watch and follow along your travels. So many hilarious moments and so lovely to see such a beautiful part of the world," added a third fan.

© Instagram The couple were guests at Ambar Driscoll and Caspar Lee's wedding, which was originally kept secret from fans

Others flooded the comments with questions about their rumoured engagement, with several of Joe and Dianne's fans hoping they would reveal plans to tie the knot ever since they found love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

The couple were amongst the guests at YouTube stars Ambar Driscoll and Caspar Lee's nuptials in South Africa thanks to Joe's close friendship with his podcast co-host and MVE Management co-founder, Caspar.

© Instagram Dianne also modelled a Scarlett Poppies mini dress at the South Africa wedding

The high-profile wedding, which took place atop a mountain with a breathtaking backdrop of sculptured cliffs and the ocean, was kept a secret from fans for two weeks, before the couple finally dropped their wedding video on TikTok last week.

A rumoured engagement

The Strictly sweethearts, who found love on the dancefloor shortly after making it to the final in 2018, have sparked engagement rumours following their romantic getaway to South Africa, which was followed by a trip to Dianne's native Australia to visit her family.

Despite fans convinced the couple, who share a £3.5 million home in Brighton, have taken their relationship to the next level after spotting photos of a mystery ring, both Joe and Dianne have remained tight lipped about any plans.

© Instagram The couple went public with their relationship shortly after their Strictly Come Dancing season ended in 2018

YouTuber Joe opened up about his relationship with Dianne during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, revealing he originally had fears over going public with his dancing partner.

Speaking of his "first girlfriend", he said: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

© Instagram The couple are spending time in Australia after the wedding in South Africa

While the couple have never spoken about whether or not marriage is on the cards, their fans never fail to leave comments on their sweet couple photos whenever they post together.

"We need a wedding guys! favourite couple ever," penned one fan on a recent post, as another agreed: "Do I see a potential proposal Mr Sugg? Think it’s about time... lovely couple… made for each other."