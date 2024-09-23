Dianne Buswell wowed viewers last week when she and her celebrity partner Chris McCausland danced the Cha Cha Cha on week one of Strictly Come Dancing, firmly cementing themselves as favourites in the competition.

When she's not engaged with her gruelling training schedule with her dance partner in London, she has a beautiful Brighton home to retreat to with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The couple, who met on the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition back in 2018, swapped their former four-bedroom detached home – which they described as a "big project" and listed for £1.35 million in 2023 – for a sprawling Brighton property.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne have been together since 2018

They dropped a whopping £3.5 million on a five-bedroom home formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk, according to the MailOnline.

Joe and Dianne have plenty of space as the home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

Dianne has given her followers a peek inside their new home, sharing a view of their pristine kitchen and her spacious dressing room. The pair even have a beautiful garden and a seriously impressive cinema room.

Click through the gallery to see a full tour…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dianne Buswell shows off incredible hair transformation

Tour Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's impressive home

1/ 6 © Instagram Dianne and Joe's stunning abode comes with some jaw-dropping upgrades, including a two-storey extension to the front and side of the home. The first floor, ground, and lower ground floors also underwent a rear extension, and a detached front garage was also added after the Premier League player submitted plans to extend the property four months after moving in back in 2016. Discussing the house move last year, she said: "I've only been in this house a few days because of being in Australia and having to go to work and all of that kind of stuff, so it hasn't actually been that long since we've been here. I'm slowly but surely getting things how I like it but there are still a lot of things around everywhere that I've not been able to do." This photo shows a glimpse of their living room, which they've decorated with a huge rug on the floor to add comfort under foot, and a chic black TV unit on which they've placed reed diffusers and faux plants.

2/ 6 © YouTube/Dianne Buswell En suite bathroom Dianne and Joe are fortunate enough that their home has multiple rooms, one of which they're using as a guest bedroom/dressing room with an en-suite. The professional dancer filmed herself in her en suite bathroom while assembling a new dressing table and revealed she had already moved most of her clothes into the built-in wardrobes. The bathroom has tiles all over the shower area and also features hardwood flooring and white-panelled walls.

3/ 6 © YouTube/Dianne Buswell Guest room In another shot of the room, we can see it has big windows that let in plenty of natural light, a large, free-standing mirror, multiple storage options, high ceilings, an en-suite bathroom, and so far, is decorated with potted plants and wooden furniture. Speaking about the room, Dianne said: "This is a really great-sized room for my dressing room. I do absolutely love it, it's just very white at the moment so I need to inject a bit of colour into it. "There's a few finishing things, well, I say a few there's a lot of things I still need to do but it's going to get there, and everything takes time."

4/ 6 © Instagram Walk-in wardrobe Another room in their home is also perfect for storing their favourite fashion items. This colourful room has a gorgeous artsy rug on the floor, as well as plenty of wardrobe storage for their clothes and shoes.



5/ 6 © YouTube/Dianne Buswell Kitchen Dianne filmed from inside her kitchen in one of her YouTube vlogs and we love the chic grey shelves! The kitchen also has a large steel worktop, perfect for cooking and preparing food.

6/ 6 © Instagram Cinema room How incredible is Dianne and Joe's cinema room? Dianne shared this photo of the pair and friends watching Amy Dowden's powerful documentary from the comfort of their impressive TV room.

Speaking fondly of their former home, Joe explained previously: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project.

"We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."