Dianne Buswell sparks confusion as she debuts engagement ring in family photos - without Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell, 35, shared a slew of happy family photos on Instagram as she flew back to Australia for a solo visit without her partner Joe Sugg, 33.

But with many of her followers spotting a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, could this be the holiday where she breaks the news of her engagement to her family?

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was pictured spending time with her nieces and soaking up the sun on the beach. In one snap, she held her left hand up to her face in mock surprise as she took a selfie in front of a donut stand.

Instead of focusing on the sweet treats in the background, many of her fans' eyes were drawn to her emerald-cut diamond with a pave band, partially hidden by one of her fingers. A second snap showed her pushing her niece in a mini indoor swing with her left hand resting on the little girl's knee – and the sparkling rock was once again on her ring finger.

"Back with the fam," she wrote in the caption, and her followers took to the comments to ask: "Do I spy an engagement ring??" and: "Dianne! I’m I seeing things… the ring on your left hand on your ring finger?"

Engagement rumours

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

This is not the first time Dianne and Joe have sparked a fan frenzy over their relationship, which began after they starred on Strictly together in 2018.

In 2021, they solidified their commitment by buying their first house together, which they have since swapped for a new £3.5 million Brighton mansion.

Dianne also left her followers convinced that a wedding was on the cards after using an Instagram filter that predicted the new year would bring her marriage. In the clip, the words "Happily Married" appeared on her forehead, and Dianne looked stunned before mouthing: "Oh," and then calling: "Joseph…"

Most recently, Dianne and Joe spent Valentine's Day in South Africa for a friend's wedding, but their romantic couples photos of their hotel and the breathtaking scenery had many noting that it was the perfect spot for an engagement.

After she posted photos of Cape Town on Instagram, her followers were quick to reply: "Anyone else just waiting for the ring!!??" while a second posted: "Lovely post. However, was hoping for an engagement announcement," and a third asked: "Are you getting married?"