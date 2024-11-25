Joe Sugg's glittering promise to Dianne Buswell if she makes the Strictly final

Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg has made a promise to his Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart that will only be granted if she gets to the final.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Australian professional dancer re-shared a photograph posted to Joe's IG Story which read: "I've said we can get one if they get to the final."

In the photo, Dianne was seen holding a giant silver Christmas tree crafted from reflective baubles, miniature discoballs and glittering tinsel.

© Instagram Joe promised Dianne they could get the Christmas ornament if she got to the Strictly final

It comes as Dianne and her dance partner Chris McCausland, who is Strictly's first blind contestant, have sailed through the competition without having faced a dreaded dance off.

With just three weeks left of the competition, the duo have already been dubbed the "winners" by fans on social media, with several declaring that Chris is the "favourite to win".

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris dazled the judges at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom

If Dianne does get to the final, it will mark only the second time she has made it to that stage of the competition, the first being with her now-boyfriend Joe in 2018.

While Dianne and Joe didn't go on to win, they ended their Strictly journey having gained more than just a friendship. Following the end of the series, Joe wrote on Instagram: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

© Iona Wolff,Getty Dianne and Joe's ongoing love story Since relocating from their beautiful country house in Sussex, Dianne and Joe have settled for a sprawling £3.5 million Brighton property as they embrace their next chapter of life together.



© Instagram "We're so happy," Dianne confessed about her new home to HELLO! in April this year. "We're just trying to make it more cosy and more homely every day." She added: "We really love it where we are. I think it's [their Brighton home] gonna be home for us for a very long time. You can never say never, but I'm really happy where we are at the moment."

© Instagram On the subject of whether the couple would ever move back to her native Australia she added: "We probably wouldn't move back at this stage, though I have to say it does get harder being away from family."

