Dianne Buswell is a blushing bridesmaid in moving wedding photo with Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell was one of many Strictly Come Dancing stars who have rallied around Amy Dowden amid her breast cancer battle.

In her latest show of support, the professional dancer shared a series of photos detailing their friendship, one of which was taken at Amy's wedding. Back in July 2022, the star married Ben Jones on South Wales' Gower Peninsula and she gave Dianne the important role of bridesmaid.

© Instagram The Strictly star shared a throwback photo amid Amy's cancer battle

Dressed in her dusty pink bridesmaid dress that offset her fiery red hair, Dianne grinned next to the radiant bride in the behind-the-scenes photo, taken in the bathroom during a break from the celebrations. Amy was stunning in a strapless gown from Laura May Bridal, complete with a leg split, a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice.

She accessorised with a pearl-encrusted veil and a white hair accessory which fastened part of her blonde curled hair away from her face.

"Sending our Welsh dragon every single bit of love, energy, determination, healing vibes and more. I know today is a big day for you but knowing you you will be (rrrrrrrreeaady) in your Welsh accent to see the light at the end of all of this, ring that bell and be back dancing with your Strictly fam.

"We are all your biggest cheerleaders and we all care and love you so very much @amy_dowden."

The comments section was quickly flooded with supportive messages from fans, including: "Sending Amy all the love, we know she’s got this. Just a blip in the road and she will be back on that dance floor in no time! Strongest girl about."

© Instagram Amy is being treated for cancer

Just hours earlier, Amy had documented the start of her treatment. Sharing a hospital photo of herself covered with blankets, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I hardly slept. Broke down into tears as soon as I got into the room. Port has been a success. Cold cap on.

© Instagram The dancer has kept fans updated with her health journey

"So far coping and not as bad as I thought with a cold cap. But just wishing this wasn't happening to me! Nurses here are just incredible. Thank you NHS and I've got my fellow pink sister sat by my side and made sure I walked through the door this morning."

She continued: "Just feeling very emotional today mixed with nerves and fear, but like my lovely nurse has said, I just need to think of the end goal. I've always set dreams and goals in life I guess none like this one (always dance related) but I'm going to see it like this."

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

In May 2023, Amy announced that she had been diagnosed with grade three breast cancer, and she underwent a mastectomy in July. However, she received the sad news that more tumours were discovered. "I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she explained.

"But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours."

Amy has been supported by her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars

The star and the professional dancer exchanged vows on South Wales' Gower Peninsula at luxury wedding venue Oldwalls. "I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales," explained Caerphilly-born Amy. The 31-year-old added: "It was a day I’d dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that. Everything was perfect – from the flowers to the food to partying all night long."

Amy has praised the BBC for their support, and we imagine her husband Ben is also providing love and care at home.

