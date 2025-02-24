Dianne Buswell is radiant in retro 'wedding dress' alongside Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has been sharing loved-up photos with Joe Sugg from South Africa, including several of her "wedding dress."

Among a series of snaps from the sun-soaked holiday, the Strictly Come Dancing star posed in a floor-length gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a tiered skirt. The retro black, yellow and green floral print dress was from Dodo Bar Or and appears to have already sold out.

© Instagram The Strictly star described her Dodo Bar Or gown as her "wedding dress"

To complete her colourful ensemble, Dianna added a lime green belt that emphasised her waist, a matching shoulder bag from Vivienne Westwood and Barbie pink heels from TK Maxx, offsetting her iconic fiery red hair she had left in a sleek straight style.

While her look was a bold wedding guest dress, Dianne wrote in the caption: "Wedding dress (not mine) I can’t wait for you to see the bride's dress @ambardriscoll STUNNING."

© Instagram Dianne also modelled a Scarlett Poppies mini dress at the South Africa wedding

She had previously shown fans her getting ready process, from enjoying the outdoor shower to applying her glowing makeup and accessorising her final look as she posed beside a dapper suit-clad Joe.

While several of her followers complimented her outfit, writing: "You look stunning!! That dress is so you!!", others commented on her romantic photos with her partner. "The most perfect end would be a [engagement ring]," remarked another, which was a sentiment several of her followers have shared since the couple began dating in 2018.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe shared romantic photos from their sun-soaked trip

Dianne also showed off another stunning wedding guest outfit from her South Africa trip – a feminine ruffled Scarlett Poppies mini dress. Costing £265, the 'Sandy Lane' dress comes in bridal white and onyx black, but opted for the pastel blue frock with statement origami-style sleeves, a fitted waist, a bubble hem and tassels.

"The perfect end to the most beautiful wedding," she explained, describing her outfit as the "sundowner drinks dress."

Dianne and Joe's relationship

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

YouTuber Joe opened up about his relationship with Dianne during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, revealing he originally had fears over going public with his dancing partner.

Speaking of his "first girlfriend", he said: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

Joe added that although they show off the highlights of their relationship on social media with romantic photos, they also ensure they show the realities of their life behind the scenes.

"We very rarely have full-blown rows. Dianne's very messy, so even on camera I'd take the mick that she's left the room like a bombsite.

"I think it's good to keep things like that in, because especially if you've got younger people watching, you could otherwise give them a false idea that being in a couple is all rainbows and daisies," he said.

RELATED: Meghan Markle accidentally reveals very cheeky message to Prince Harry