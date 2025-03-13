Meet Ne-Yo's 4 girlfriends — plus all the singer has said about his polyamorous relationship

Ne-Yo turned heads last month when he revealed that over two years after his divorce, he is now in a polyamorous relationship.

Since being open about it, the 45-year-old R&B crooner has since introduced his four partners to the world, even amplifying their respective professional pursuits and encouraging his fans to "say something nice or move on with your life."

Meet Ne-Yo's four girlfriends, and learn more about their personal and professional lives…

© Instagram Ne-Yo with his four girlfriends

© Instagram Cristina "Pretty Baby" It is unclear how Ne-Yo met a majority of his girlfriends. Cristina, based on her social media, has been dating the singer since early 2023, sharing her first set of photos with him from a trip to Dubai in May 2023. While Cristina also has an OnlyFans account, her primary occupation is in the beauty industry. She runs a beauty bar named Glowing Touch in Atlanta offering waxing, teeth whitening, lash application and more.

© Instagram Arielle "Twin Flame" Arielle shared her first photos with the singer also in May 2023 from a trip to Japan. She possesses a close relationship with Cristina and Moneii, with the three seemingly the first to be part of the relationship. Arielle has a separate account for photography, and has documented several moments from Ne-Yo's tour, including 2023-24's Champagne and Roses Tour. She has also photographed Chris Brown.

© Instagram Moneii "Phoenix Feather" Moneii's first post with the singer came later than Arielle and Cristina, sharing a collection from a date night with the singer on her birthday in March 2024. After news of the relationship went public last month, she took to Instagram with a photo alongside the "Let Me Love You" singer, Arielle and Cristina, writing: "Yes we're in the public eye and we know people are gonna voice their opinion that's what's expected but y'all need to understand over here it's a solid foundation we understand each other we stand on 10 when it comes to each other a lot people will never understand that and that's cool just know it's US VS NOBODY."

© Instagram Bri "Sexy Lil' Somethin'" Bri Williams first shared romantic photos of herself with Ne-Yo in late December 2024, the latest of his girlfriends. However, she has likely known him for much longer. Bri is a professional dancer, part of the dance troupe the Miss Rights, and has been part of his stage crew since 2022. She also boasts credits alongside Ciara and has appeared as a dancer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the movie version of The Color Purple. She also has a five-year-old daughter, Journey, from a previous relationship.