That 70s Show star Laura Prepon accused of 'inappropriate conduct' in divorce petition

Six months after Laura Prepon and her husband Ben Foster filed for divorce, their split has become messier with Ben accusing Laura of “inappropriate marital conduct".

An amended divorce petition seen by People magazine also refers to the conduct as “cruel and inhuman treatment," and alleges that it "renders further cohabitation [with Prepon] unsafe and improper".

In response, That 70s Show alum Laura has fired back with accusations of "habitual drunkenness" from Ben and denying all of his claims and demanding "strict proof" that will substantiate his claims.

Laura has also requested sole custody of their two children, and claimed that it "is in the children's best interests" for her to be "designated the primary residential parent of the parties' minor children".

Ben, however, has requested joint custody and alleged that both he and Laura "are fit and proper parents".

Orange Is The New Black star Luarsa and Ben began dating in 2016, and they became engaged months later in October 2016, with Laura debuting her engagement ring at the premiere of The Girl on the Train that same year. They tied the knot in June 2018.

They are parents to daughter Ella, whom they welcomed in 2017, and a second child whom they welcomed in 2020.

"Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home]," Laura said in 2019 in a rare comment about their time life.

"[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they’re just like, 'There’s really no solution. You just do it.'"

Laura previously dated actor Christopher Masterson (the brother of Danny) but the two split in 2007. Between 2008 and 2013 she dated Scott Michael Foster.

Ben was in an on-and-off three-year relationship with House of Cards actress Robin Wright but they ended their engagement in 2015.

Laura and Ben had been friends since they were teenagers, and Ben was also a close friend of Laura's disgraced co-star Danny Masterson, who posted a throwback photo from their time as Donna and Steven on That 70's Show when she became engaged.

"This little baby just got engaged. Over/under on me crying at the wedding," Danny wrote.

In September 2023 Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape. The actor was convicted on two of three forcible rape charges in May 2023.

He has always maintained his innocence.Danny, a member of the Church of Scientology, was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The jury convicted him of the rape of two women but did not reach a verdict on an allegation from November 2001 involving a former girlfriend.

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in the courtroom on Thursday September 7.

Laura was a Scientologist, like Danny and his victims, until 2016 when she decided to cut ties with the church. She never spoke out about Danny's sentencing.