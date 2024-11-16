Christina Hall says marriage to Josh Hall was 'bad for 18 months' and he felt 'emasculated' by her success

Christina Hall has broken her silence after filing for divorce in July 2024, revealing that her marriage to Josh Hall had been 'bad' for almost 18 months and that he was jealous of her relationship with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa.

The mom-of-three first told Tarek "that things were bad for at least a year," or "probably 18 months" before she filed for divorce, and has alleged that Josh did not "like" the dynamic the exes shared, with Christina calling it closer to "siblings" although she understood why some may consider it "flirty".

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," the TV personality told Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

© Instagram Christina says things were bad with Josh for almost 18 months

Christina also said that filming her HGTV shows Christina In The Country, which is airing now on the network, and the upcoming The Flip Off, were "not fun" and that she "did not enjoy filming" with Josh.

Josh was set to star alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek and Tarek's wife Heather for the series which follows the two couples as they compete to "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

After news of divorce emerged, HGTV confirmed Josh had been let go from the series, and Christina added that the split made production "so much easier and so much better in every way".

Tarek also spoke about watching Christina lose her sparkle during the marriage, adding that she recovered quickly: "You can just tell, her energy’s back. She’s happy. She’s excited about life, like, she’s doing good."

© Allen Berezovsky Christina has her 'sparkle' back, says Tarek

Both Josh and Christina, 41, filed separate documents in Orange County, CA, with Josh citing Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation. The Christina on the Coast star's husband claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

They have since been embroiled in a tense legal battle over their financials, with twice-divorced Christina accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband of trying to take advantage of her earnings and assets, and even alleging he took one of their luxury cars.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Josh and Christina attend the world premiere of Barbie in 2023

In response, Josh's spokesperson maintained that "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids".

They added: "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet," and noted: "But now Christina is defaming him."