Danny Masterson: All about his wife Bijou Phillips and famous siblings

On September 7, a California judge sentenced actor Danny Masterson, best known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, to 30 years to life in prison.

The 47-year-old was convicted on two of three charges of forcible rape back in May 2023, with the sentencing delivered at a Los Angeles court on Thursday.

Present in support of the actor was his wife, Bijou Phillips, who was seen tearing up when the verdict was delivered. Also present were his brother Christopher and half-siblings Jordan and Alanna.

© Getty Images Danny Masterson stands with his lawyer Thomas Meserea

Here's what you need to know about his family life with his famous wife and siblings, Hollywood vets whose names and faces may be familiar to many…

Bijou Phillips

Bijou Phillips, 43, is an actress, model, and singer, the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas musician John Phillips and South African model and artist Geneviève Waïte.

© Getty Images Danny with wife Bijou Phillips

Her half-sisters are Mackenzie, an actress best known for the TV series One Day at a Time, and singer Chynna, a member of Wilson Phillips. Bijou is best known for her roles in the film Almost Famous, the show Raising Hope, and for her appearances in several horror films in the late aughts.

She and Danny began dating in 2004 after meeting at a poker tournament in Las Vegas. They got married in October 2011 and welcomed their daughter Fianna in February 2014. Both are also part of the infamous Church of Scientology.

Bijou has courted controversy in the past as well for defending both her husband and her father against allegations of sexual abuse, providing contrasting accounts of her take on her father John's alleged incestuous relationship with her half-sister Mackenzie. Mackenzie documented the relationship in her 2011 memoir High on Arrival.

Christopher Masterson

Christopher Masterson, 43, is an actor like his brother, best known for his own lead role in a sitcom, playing the role of Francis Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle for its entire run, 2000-06.

© Getty Images Christopher Masterson, Danny's brother

His other biggest roles include the films My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) and Scary Movie 2 (2001), and the TV series The Wild Thornberrys (2003-04). He made occasional appearances on That '70s Show alongside his brother as well.

He dated his brother's That '70s Show co-star Laura Prepon from 1999-2007 before tying the knot with actress Yolanda Pecoraro in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Chiara in April 2021 and announced this January they were expecting a second child. Christopher is also a Scientologist.

Jordan Masterson

Jordan Masterson, 37, is Danny's half-brother through their mother Carol's marriage to rugby player Joe Reaiche. Like his siblings, he is also an actor.

© Getty Images Jordan Masterson, Danny's half-brother

Jordan has guest starred on both That '70s Show and Malcolm in the Middle, and is best known for his roles in the movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), the TV series Greek (2010-11), and his main role on another sitcom, Last Man Standing (2012-2021).

Like the rest of his family members, Jordan is also a Scientologist. While not much is known about his personal life, he was reported to be in a relationship with Dakota Johnson in 2013, although it is unclear when it began or ended.

Alanna Masterson

The youngest of the siblings and Danny's half-sister, Alanna Masterson, 35, was inspired by frequently being on set with her older brothers, taking up acting in earnest in the early 2000s.

© Getty Images Alanna, Danny's half-sister

Her breakthrough came with the role of Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead (2013-2019, 2022), and she has since had recurring roles on the shows Mistresses (2016) and Younger (2018).

Alanna is a Scientologist like her brothers, because of which she and Jordan are estranged from their father. Joe, a former Scientologist, claimed in a 2015 interview with The Daily Mail that the Church had shut him out of his childrens' lives, saying: "They're dead mentally because I can't speak to them. Not that I don't love my kids but what do you do?"

© Getty Images All four siblings are also members of the Church of Scientology

Alanna welcomed her daughter Marlowe with then-boyfriend Brick Stowell in 2015, and is now married to New York restaurateur Paul Longo.

