Laura Prepon's relationship with Danny Masterson explained after That 70's Show actor's 30-year sentence

In the wake of Danny Masterson's prison sentence, a number of his That 70's Show co-stars have made comment, but Laura Prepon remains silent over the matter.

The actress played Donna Pinciotti on the Fox comedy from 1998 to 2006 and was a Scientologist, like Danny and his victims until 2016 when she decided to cut ties with the church.

Laura has a more complex relationship with the star who was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of two counts of rape.

Not only was she his co-star, but she was also dating Danny's brother, Christopher Masterson, for several years.Laura and Christopher - who is also a successful actor - dated for eight years; from 1999 until 2007.

But even after they ended their relationship, Laura and Danny remained friends. So much so, that when Laura announced her engagement to Ben Foster in 2020, her former co-star couldn't wait to share his joy.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a throwback photo from their time as Donna and Steven on That 70's Show and wrote: "This little baby just got engaged. Over/under on me crying at the wedding."

They were known to be good friends, and were often photographed together out in Los Angeles.

Laura quietly left Scientology shortly after Danny was accused of sexual assault by other members of the church.

At the time, King of Queens actress Leah Remini slammed Laura for not using her voice to condemn the controversial religion which she was once a part of too.

"I reached out to her and, like I just said, not everybody who has a voice uses it," Leah told Daily Blast Live at the time. "Some people, like Laura, feel that they don't have a responsibility to speak out. Do I respect it? I mean, not really."

It is unlikely that Laura will comment on Danny's case, but some of his other co-stars have spoken out. Most notably, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Danny in which the married couple called him a "role model" and praised his "exceptional character".

However, they then issued a public apology with a video on Instagram. "We support victims, we have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future," said Mila in the video which can be seen above."

A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," Ashton shared.

Mila added: "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling."

Ashton concluded: "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we're sorry if that has taken place," and Mila closed the video by sharing: "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."