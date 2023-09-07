That 70's Show star Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison after rape conviction

That 70's Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape. The actor was convicted on two of three forcible rape charges in May 2023, He has always maintained his innocence.

Danny, a known scientologist, was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The jury convicted him of the rape of two women but did not reach a verdict on an allegation from November 2001 involving a former girlfriend.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in the courtroom on Thursday September 7.

He was sentenced to 15 years to life on each of the two charges, and the Judge ordered them to be served consecutively.

At the sentencing in Los Angeles, Jane Doe 1 called the actor “a true coward and heartless monster," as Jane Doe 2 spoke directly to Danny, who was in the courtroom.

"I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me," she said.

Jane Doe 3 revealed she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

His wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen crying at the courthouse, and his brothers and sisters, all also actors, were in attendance.

The three women are all former scientologists, and Leah Remini - one of the most outspoken former members of the church - was sat in the front row of the sentence hearing.

During the sentencing and their own testimony, the women all claimed that the church dissuaded them from reporting the actor to the police.

Jane Doe 2 said on Thursday that she was “brainwashed member” of Scientology at the time of her assault, and alleged that there had been “concerted efforts” to cover up Danny's behavior.

Jane Doe 1, who was born into the church as both of her parents were members, said during her victim impact statement that she followed church “policy” and did not report her alleged rape to outside authorities.

“There are consequences,” she said. “It was the only community I knew my whole life until I was raped by Mr. Masterson… Danny was a celebrity and therefore, heavily protected by Scientology."