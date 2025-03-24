Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's new total makeover after reinventing her look for 2025
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images

Princess Kate's new total makeover after reinventing her look for 2025

The wife of Prince William is favouring the natural look in her 40s…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
There is no doubt about it, the Princess of Wales is looking so much fresher and glowing than ever before. Her skin always looks picture-perfect with zero blemishes, even though she appears to be wearing very little makeup these days.

Since she returned to royal duties following the end of her chemotherapy, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appears to be favouring the natural look when it comes to her makeup bag.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England.© Getty Images
Kate's new makeup look for 2025 is natural and glowing

Her makeunder is what many would say is pretty extreme compared to the full face of glam products she used to sport over the years.

Ditching eyeliner

Kohl eyeliner was always a big part of Kate's makeup look throughout her 30s.

Kate always loved kohl eyeliner © Mark Cuthbert
Kate always loved kohl eyeliner

 The brunette beauty loved to line her peepers, top and bottom, with the smudgy pencil, never seen without it and she often teamed the black liner with an ultra-dark shadow, too. 

Kate famously tended to her face on her wedding day, spriting a relatively natural base, but amping up her eyes, which looked so striking.

She also coated her lashes in mascara, whereas now, Kate has switched up the game. 

The kohl is long gone, and the royal tends to use a simple brown eyeshadow alongside a little liner in the same chocolate hue, which is far more natural and flattering. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a red coat during a visit to Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales. © Getty Images
The Princess tends to favour less eye makeup now

The mascara is still there, but she tends to go for a simple flick as opposed to numerous coats like before.

Goodbye heavy brows

Kate has always enjoyed a full brow. Memorable occasions include her wedding day and the moment she famously was introduced to the world in 2010 when she and Prince William got engaged. Her brows were shaped perfectly in a pristine arch.

Prince William and Kate Middleton after confirming their engagement© Mark Cuthbert
Kate's brows were bold in 2010

This is something she's only changed just recently. In September 2021 when she attended the No Time To Die Bond premiere, she sported extra fluffy brows that looked as though they may have been laminated. 

princess kate in gold dress© Getty Images
Kate sported laminated brows in 2021

Now, her brows are still prominent, but a few shades lighter and the shape is more casual, not quite so statement-like. It makes her look fresher.

 Tan no more

The Princess once looked as if she enjoyed a little self-tan, although, of course, we can't know for sure.

Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Kate reportedly had a light spray tan ahead of her wedding day

For her royal wedding day, Kate reportedly used the 'Xen-Tan Instant Bronzing Mist' to achieve her lightly bronzed look. Us Weekly once reported that the brunette beauty enjoyed St. Tropez spray tanning sessions, but there is no evidence of that lately.

Kate Middleton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospitalâs Chelsea site. The Princessâ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldâs first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. © Getty Images
Kate's complexion is much fairer these days

Kate's completion is glowing and porcelain. When she's been on holiday it looks a little warmer, but there's no denying that she has chosen to ditch the tan, instead embracing an English rose complexion.

