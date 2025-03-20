Meghan Markle's close former friend reveals why the pair stopped speaking

HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast recently welcomed PR guru Nick Ede onto the show, who revealed that he was once actually good friends with Meghan Markle before their friendship cooled off after she met Prince Harry.

In the episode, Nick revealed that he first met Meghan during her time on Suits, and helped her set up some agency meetings to explore opportunities in the UK, while she also helped him with charity events. Becoming good friends, the pair would spend time together, go shopping or hang out at Soho House, but eventually fell out of touch.

While jokily asked whether he had received the 'Piers Morgan treatment,' referring to Piers' claims that he had been blanked by the Duchess after she entered into a relationship with Prince Harry, Nick explained: "Things cooled off, then I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end."

© Netflix Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode eight of With Love, Meghan

He continued: "We were messaging each other when she was feeling bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement, and I said, 'I've glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting me,' and she said, 'That really means a lot.' Our friendship was generally a good friendship. We'd message and text each other a lot. I have my own charity and she was going to help and write about it on The Tig.

LISTEN: Nick Ede talks friendship with Meghan Markle

"I tell you what is great about Meghan - and didn't really come across in the TV show - is that she was genuinely interested in people and genuinely wanted to take the time and a moment to learn more about them… I felt that was really authentic and I really liked that about her - there was also a vulnerability and insecurity too. She looked fabulous and gorgeous but there was a shyness too, which was very endearing."

Meghan's Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is returning for a second season, with Ted Sarandos telling Variety: "I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.

© Netflix Meghan Markle's lifestyle site is returning for season 2

When we dropped the trailer for the Harry & Meghan doc series [in 2022], everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed."