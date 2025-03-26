Why Zendaya's sister won't be attending wedding to Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been lying low since the news of their engagement came to light.

True to the couple's understated nature, no statement was released to the masses.

Instead, Zendaya decided to subtly let the world know by gracing the red carpet of the Golden Globes wearing the impeccable $500k ring that her boyfriend of six years presented her with at Christmas.

Zendaya attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in January and showed off the $500k engagement ring Tom Holland presented her with at Christmas time

Tom got down on one knee over the holiday period, and his dad, Dominic Holland, explained how proud he was of his son and future daughter-in-law.

Despite their families being overwhelmed with happiness about the impending nuptials, it's not all smooth sailing as relatives on Zendaya's side of the family appear to be embroiled in a rift.

Zendaya's estranged sibling speaks out about family rift

Zendaya's half-sister, Latonja Coleman, 51, has sat down for an exclusive interview with The US Sun to discuss her relationship with her famous sibling and their extended family, admitting that she's not convinced she will receive an invite to Tom and Zendaya's big day.

Zendaya and her half-sister, Latonja Coleman, have only seen each other once in the last seven years

Latonja and Zendaya share the same dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and the half-siblings have only spent time together once in the last seven years, as recently as last month.

"I saw Zendaya at my grandmother's funeral last month. I hadn't seen her since Thanksgiving 2018 when we all went to her house."

Zendaya and her father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman attend the premiere of 'The Hateful Eight' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on December 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Despite their recent reunion, Latonja explained how the bond felt strained, adding that Zendaya gave her a one-arm hug that made Latonja feel "like a fan."

Latonja also said that she doesn't tell people Zendaya is her sister anymore and admitted that she's "ashamed" of how their father raised them.

Zendaya and father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman attend Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California

However, she maintains that she is keen to have a closer relationship with her half-sibling.

"I don't want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her."

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who both star in the Spider-Man movies, got engaged at Christmas 2024 and are set to marry this year

Zendaya's family rift amid half-sister's health battle

The rift seems to be between the other half-siblings she shares with Zendaya, as Latonja admits that the Hollywood actress has a close bond with her other half-siblings' children, but not her own.

"Zendaya is very active with my other sisters and brothers' kids, but my grandkids don't even know her. They think she's just from the Disney Channel."

It seems the rift came to a head during a time when Latonja was facing issues with her health. She told the publication that after being diagnosed with cancer, Latonja tried to reach out to Zendaya, but her other half-siblings excluded her.

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man and began dating in 2018

"I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support. I just want to know why Zendaya wasn't there for me," she told The US Sun.

After blaming her father for the distance between them, Latonja shared some brutal honesty about her other siblings, but her view on Zendaya couldn't be more different.

Tom presented the Dune actress with a ring estimated to be worth $500k

"I don't care about [my other siblings]. But Zendaya is different. She's my sister, and I love her no matter what."

She even shared praise for the couple, telling the paper that she met Tom at Thanksgiving in 2018 and described him as "really cool".

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021 in London, England.

Kazembe welcomed Latonja with his high school sweetheart, Michelle Mackintosh. She was the only child they shared together.

Latonja's dad then went on to have five other children, Katianna, Annabella and Kaylee, and sons Austin and Julien, with his second wife.

Kazembe then met Claire Stoermer and, in 1996, they welcomed Zendaya, their only child together.