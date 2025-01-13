Tom Holland and Zendaya's DIY makeover at $4m LA ranch

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the celebrity couple we can't stop talking about since Zendaya debuted her sparkling engagement ring at the Golden Globes last week, and then proceeded to be awestruck by the diamond during a screening of her film, Challengers, a few days later.

While Zendaya is one of the most glamorous women on the planet, and Tom plays superheroes in films, the A-list couple leads a low-key lifestyle in their private lives, splitting their time between a home in London and a sprawling ranch in LA.

Tom gave an insight into their décor at home in California during a recent interview with Men's Health, during which he revealed they decided to opt for a DIY makeover at their home, rather than calling in the experts.

© Getty Images Tom Holland and Zendaya live between LA and London

Speaking of the last thing he made, Tom divulged: "Some cupboards at our house in L.A. They're still standing."

This wasn't his first foray into home makeovers, with the Billy Elliot alumni sharing on Rich Roll's Podcast in October 2024 that he learned the skill from his grandad.

"One of my goals one day is to have a property where I can have a workshop on site and keep up the family tradition of carpentry," he shared, adding: "One of my favourite things is to fix something if it breaks in Zendaya's house. I take huge pride in fixing it.

"She has this guest room that wasn't the greatest room. I built her these cupboards, put a new wardrobe up for her, fitted it in so it looked like it was part of the wall. I was very proud of myself."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Tom loves fixing things at Zendaya's home

He also shared that he impressed Zendaya early on in their relationship with his handiwork, telling UniLad in 2023: "I fixed my girlfriend's door once, really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken and I was like, 'I'm going to fix that door for you,' and now we're in love."

Zendaya isn't the only woman in Tom's life to benefit from his talents, he added: "Carpentry is just something I really enjoy. I love it. I made my mum's kitchen table, I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom."

On his plans for the future, Tom said: "I'd love to take my carpentry to the next level and be able to help my friends build bedside tables. It might be my 'sail off into the sunset' plan."

© James Devaney Tom Holland impressed Zendaya with his carpentry

Tom referred to his plans to retire from acting in his Men's Health interview, too, noting: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," adding he plans to play golf, too. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Here's hoping he does a few more films before that happens!