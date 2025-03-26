Royal fans have a bizarre theory about royal divorces

We love a good royal wedding – the gorgeous wedding dress, amazing décor and incredible amount of fanfare that comes with it, but sadly some of these marriages end in divorce. Royal fans now think the late Queen Elizabeth II may have pre-empted some of the biggest shock breakups over the years – and you won't believe how.

Fan account @royal.monarchies has shared an Instagram video of various royal weddings that ended in divorce, and they all have one thing in common – the Queen was wearing blue!

Her Majesty wore a powder blue outfit for the ceremony of her son then-Prince Charles and his bride Princess Diana, and although their marriage lasted 15 years, they had a very public breakup.

In 1960, the Queen sported a show-stopping blue gown for Princess Margaret's nuptials when her sister tied the knot with Antony Armstrong-Jones. After 18 years of marriage, they called it a day, and the divorce was the first of its kind. Many would say that this paved the way for future royal couples to explore the option.

© Getty The Queen wore a bright blue Norman Hartnell dress to Princess Anne's wedding

Blue was also the colour of choice for Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne's first wedding to Mark Phillips. The couple lasted 19 years and their divorce was made official in 1992. Anne went on to marry Sir Timothy Laurence in the same year as her divorce, and some would say it is lucky that her mother chose to wear green on this occasion. The couple are still married to this day!

LISTEN: Do royal ladies pass secret messages through their clothes?

Prince Andrew's wedding was another occasion when the monarch dusted off a blue outfit, and he divorced his bride Sarah Ferguson in 1996. The former couple have remained very amicable and actually still live together at Royal Lodge, a £30 million property in the heart of Windsor Great Park in Berkshire.



© Photo: Getty Images The Queen donned blue for Prince Andrew's wedding

Sarah has previously opened up about the very unique living situation with her ex-husband. In a chat with Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time."

When Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips married Autumn Kelly in 2008, the Queen was seen in a dusty light blue ensemble and sadly that wedding wasn't to last either as the couple divorced in 2021. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one," part of the announcement read.

The Queen wore yellow to Prince William's big day

The Queen opted for a spring-like shade of yellow for Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding, and for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's she was a vision in lime green. Phew!

WATCH: The most expensive royal weddings of all time

Royal bride rules

Did you know that there are secret wedding rules all royal brides must follow?

The Royal Marriages Act 1772 requires members of the royal family to obtain permission from the head of the monarch to marry. So not only will the father of the bride have to be consulted for the hand in marriage, but King Charles will have to be asked too!

© Getty Images Royal weddings come with a lot of rules

Another rule is that the bride's dress must be approved before the big day. This is to ensure it is appropriate for such an event, although their seamstress is likely to already know the royal protocol surrounding formal royal outfits. These rules include no short hemlines, no low necklines.

Tiaras also have a lot of rule surrounding them. It is a tradition that tiaras are only worn by royal brides on their wedding day or by married women, so considering it is such a monumental thing, most royal brides choose to wear one.