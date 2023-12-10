Princess Anne looks regal in sweet Christmas card with husband Sir Timothy Laurence

December is guaranteed to bring us new photos of the royal family behind closed doors thanks to their heartfelt Christmas cards.

Princess Anne was the latest royal to send out her well-wishes to charities and patronages, including the Reliant Motor Club who shared photos of the card on their Facebook page. The exterior simply showed a white card printed with the royal's monogram – the letter 'A' underneath the Coronet of the Child of the Sovereign.

Inside, Anne had posed for a photo with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence as they sat at a gold-trimmed table against the backdrop of an ornate carved fireplace. The Princess Royal looked regal in a white boucle jacket with a royal blue trim, layered over a crisp white shirt.

She styled her brunette hair into her classic trademark updo and added a pop of festive red lipstick, which tied in with Timothy's claret tie which he had teamed with an understated black suit.

The Princess Royal tends to have a solo signature on her Christmas cards

"With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year," the printed message read, followed by Anne signing off the card in her own handwriting.

Fans spotted that Timothy did not add his signature to the card, with one X user commenting: "Interestingly not signed by both of them," while another added: "Why is it that only her name appears."

X user @fairies_daisies replied that Tim would likely add his signature to personal cards sent to friends and family members. This is not uncommon since Anne was also the only one to sign her 2022 Christmas card, which paid tribute to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at Balmoral on 9 September at the age of 96.

© Rex Anne and Timothy got married in Scotland in 1992

The couple are just days away from celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary after eloping to Scotland on 12 December 1992.

Anne had previously been married to Captain Mark Phillips from 1973 to 1989, during which time they welcomed two children, Peter and Zara. This restricted Anne's choices of wedding venue for her second celebration with Tim since The Church of England did not permit remarrying – unlike the Church of Scotland.

© Getty Images Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence will be celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary in December

The Princess and the former equerry to the late Queen headed to Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral for an intimate ceremony attended by just 30 guests, in which Anne wore a high-neck midi dress with a white jacket and black court shoes.

Princess Anne is not the only royal to have released her 2023 Christmas card. On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed a black and white family shot, taken by fashion and portrait photographer Josh Shinner, in Windsor earlier this year.

Sitting centre stage in a velvet chair, Princess Charlotte, eight, wore jeans and canvas shoes, while Prince Louis, five, rested his hand on the arm with his father's hand on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Prince George, ten, leant against his mother Princess Kate, her arm around her son's waist. The entire family wore matching white shirts for the smart occasion, which was a stark contrast to their 2022 summery photo taken at their Norfolk estate.

