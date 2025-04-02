Exclusive: Olivia Palermo's ideal 'luxury' date night with husband is refreshingly simple 

Almost 20 years after Olivia Palermo found fame on The City, and became one of the original fashion influencers, the 39-year-old is now happily married to German husband Johannes Huebl, and tells HELLO! how her "time-efficient' husband has challenged her during their 18 years together.

"Together you evolve and grow, and definitely rub off on each other," she laughs, joking that Johannes is "always on time and I'm a New Yorker, so I tend to run 15 minutes late".

© Getty Images for BAND-AID Brand Olivia and Johannes attend the BAND-AID Brand x The Met First Aid Collection Event

Olivia and Johannes split their time between New York City and Europe, but they make sure to find time for each other, with a "dream luxury date night involving New York's Metropolitan Museum, dinner and a stroll".

"It's really about spending time with people, whether my husband, or us spending time with friends – that's a real luxury to us," she says.

"It's about growing and evolving together, constant communication, and being sensitive and thoughtful to your partner and making each other happy."

© TheStewartofNY Olivia grew up in New York City

As a New Yorker, Olivia grew up visiting The Met, where the annual Met Gala takes place each May, and she has now teamed up with the museum and BAND-AID for an exclusive collection of first aid products that aim to bring notable works of art to life.

"Being a New Yorker, I thought it was very fitting because I've spent so much time at the Met growing up, and as a person that's accident prone, the band aid brand is very much in my household," Olivia says.

© Michael Simon/Getty Images Olivia has collaborated with The Met and BAND-AID

The former reality star turned businesswoman credits her ability to "stay true to my own personal brand ethos" as the reason for her longevity in an industry known for its fickleness.

"Within fashion especially, I really try to show my own lens, whether that is trends within the moment, or brands throughout the world: new brands or brands that I support. It's about consistency, and for me, I always try to be as consistent and authentic as possible."

© TheStewartofNY Olivia wil turn 40 in 2026

In 2026 Olivia will turn 40 and as she looks ahead she tells HELLO! that she and Johannes will remain transatlantic while keeping the option to be "spontaneous" when needed.

They are in the middle of renovating their New York City apartment, which is sure to be full of their favorite art pieces, and memories of their almost 20 years together.

"I think there's a misconception that getting older is not a fun thing, but I love my age. I've lived all the experiences and as you go through each of those experiences you gain a great perspective on life. It's important to reflect and I think life only gets better and better," she says.