Exclusive: Kathy Hilton says Kyle Richards is still so 'broken and hurt' over Mauricio Umansky divorce

Kathy Hilton has shared that her sister Kyle Richards is "so broken and hurt", six months after ending her 27-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle has previously praised Kathy for her support during the heartbreaking time, and speaking to HELLO! Kathy shared why it has been so important to be there for her sister.

© Frazer Harrison Kathy Hilton attends the Race To Erase MS Gala

"Our mother is not here, so we mother each other. I never thought that [the separation] would happen – I really was in shock and it broke my heart," said Kathy at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday May 10.

"I can be driving down the street and [I will] just start crying with tears, mostly for the children, but also that she is so broken and hurt – and that's my baby."

© Amy Sussman Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting The Women's Cancer Research Fund

Kyle told HELLO!, earlier in the year, that Kathy has been sending her funny memes to keep her spirits up – and Kathy added that there have also been a lot of spiritual uplifting quotes "but it can't all be too serious".

Rumors of a split between Kyle and Mauricio began swirling in early 2023, and the pair shot down the claims in a statement, maintaining that while they are not divorcing, they have had a "rough" and "challenging" year in their marriage.

© Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky in 2022

In a joint statement on Instagram, the two wrote: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

In October 2023, they then confirmed that they had ended their marriage. It came as Kyle was rumored to have began a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade – they have matching tattoos and noted Bravo fan Rihanna discussed the claims in a WSJ interview – but the mom-of-four told HELLO! that the press reports no longer bother her.

© Ron Galella Kathleen Richards (left) with her daughters Kyle and Kim in 1983

"I don't know why though, but in these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I'm sort of desensitized to the headlines," Kyle admitted.

"I've seen so many lies, I've seen so many truths, I've seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I'm just sort of desensitized. I think there's probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point."