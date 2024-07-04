Olivia Palermo stunned in 3 Giambatistta Valli dresses for belated wedding celebrations: all the details

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say that good things come to those who wait. And for fashion fans, it was model, socialite and former Hello! Fashion cover girl Olivia Palermo's wedding celebrations, hosted 10 years after tying the knot with her husband Johannes Hubel.

This weekend, the two held a lavish three-day event in Baden-Baden, Germany, combining celebrations for their milestone tenth anniversary while hosting the official wedding reception they never had.

It was of course a fashionable affair, complete with multiple exceptional outfit changes, including three show-stopping Giambattista Valli dresses.

"I was always going to choose [Giambattista Valli]," she told People in an exclusive interview, "I've been very close with him since he started his career. I'm one of his girls that have been supporting. I could wear so much from his collection, but I had a very clear idea of what I wanted to wear."

Her first look was a Cinderella-approved ball white gown with a contrasting black neckline from the label's AW23 haute couture collection: "I had my eye on this look from the moment I saw it walk down the runway in Paris," she explained: "The crystal detailing of the neckline ended up inspiring the entire dress code for the whole evening. Guests were encouraged to wear their sparkle."

© Instgram/@johanneshuebl Olivia stunned in a bardot Princess gown by Giambatitta Valli

No stone was left unturned when it came to glam-factor. She added a black satin ribbon to her styled pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo Micro Bon Bon bag to complement the intriguing neckline of the dress.

Keeping with the monochromatic theme for the after party, Olivia opted for a black sequinned midi dress from Bronx & Banco: "I liked that the silhouette, high neckline and colouring were all opposite to the dinner dress but still had a sparkly black-and-white theme," she said. A Judith Leiber Couture crystal-covered sunglasses clutch and a black, crystal-embellished Jennifer Behr bow completed her dazzling party ensemble.

She then wore a second Giambattista Valli couture number - a moss green mini dress with a dramatic gathered train to lean into the garden theme of one of her events, which she paired with black Birdies mules. Rose gold and diamond earrings by Pasquale Bruni amped up the opulence of her decadent look.

Last but certainly not least, her third dress was a form-fitting, romantic lace maxi dress complete with a dramatic, floor-length tulle cape "The lace bralette and skirt with the voluminous cape was a total departure from the other dresses and I was obsessed with it. Johannes wasn't convinced when I first showed him the runway picture but ultimately came around and loved it on me."

In 2014, when the pair officially tied the knot, Olivia's wedding day attire made headlines when she opted for a white cashmere sweater paired with a tulle skirt worn over shorts. A decade later, the style icon has once again (or, three times) harmoniously blended sophistication, modernity, and timeless elegance.