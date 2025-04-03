Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 'super private' relationship is unlike any other royal love

Royal relationships are typically the greatest display of a royal balancing act between personal affection and public duties.Where the most senior royals rarely engage in any displays of public affection, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have carved out a love story that feels refreshingly modern.

Having welcomed their second daughter, Athena, earlier this year, their intensely close bond remains a testament to their unapologetic love story - something rarely seen among royal couples.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

Edoardo in particular is no stranger to sharing his love for Beatrice with the world. Whether it’s heartfelt Instagram tributes, affectionate moments captured at public events, or the way he beams at her in candid photographs, his devotion is undeniable.

Their love story defies the reserved nature of royal marriages, proving that even within the monarchy, romance can be raw, real, and beautifully unfiltered.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in 2020

But what makes their love so different from their royal family members? HELLO!'s host of A Right Royal Podcast, Andrea Caamano,explains: "Royals have been exposed to the media for years, so it’s completely understandable that when it comes to their love or home life, they try to keep that out of the public eye.

"Princess Beatrice has been remarkably consistent in not giving away details of her private life - she kept her wedding a secret, we barely see her children, and her social media is limited to family and friends."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's most romantic moments © Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22 Following the birth of their second daughter together, Edoardo, who is the CEO of Banda Property, gushed about his wife. "So much pride for my beautiful wife, who has bravely shared our story of Athena’s early arrival. Also for her support and patronage for the incredible organisation @bornecharity, which provided us with invaluable help during that challenging time," he penned on his personal Instagram.

View post on Instagram If Princess Beatrice does have Instagram, it certainly isn't for public viewing. Her husband, however, rarely misses the opportunity to celebrate their romantic milestones. Sharing a photograph from their fairytale wedding day to mark their anniversary, he wrote: "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much."

© Instagram Edoardo shared a romantic photograph to mark the start of the year Marking the start of 2025, Edo made sure to ring in the New Year with his wife by his side. "Happy New Year - Here's to a glorious 2024," he penned in a personal post. Adding the quote: "'Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.'"