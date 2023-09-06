Happy family news for Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been married since 2020, when they tied the knot with a low-key Covid-compliant wedding, but wedding bells are set to ring once again as Edoardo's younger brother is now engaged!

The property mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the delightful family news with his 137,000 followers, uploading an image of his brother and new fiancée beaming with joy.

Alongside the lovely photo, he penned: "So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! [ring emoji] Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

Fans took to the comments section to send their well wishes too, with one writing: "Good luck to this lovely young couple," and another adding: "Congratulations to your brother and his fiancée."

Who is Edoardo's brother Alby?

Alby Shale is Edoardo's half-brother who was born in 1991. Edoardo also has a sister, Natalia, who was born in 1981.

Edoardo's parents are Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis MBE (nee Nicola Diana Burrows).

What was Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding like?

Prince Andrew's daughter was one of the many brides affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and her wedding date was originally set for 29 May 2020, two months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but they shocked fans by throwing a last-minute socially-distanced ceremony in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

Beatrice also bucked the trend with a borrowed wedding outfit, a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – and the bride also wore recycled heels for the big day!

The nuptials took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor with a tiny guestlist of close family.

How many children does Princess Beatrice have?

Beatrice and Edoardo share a daughter called Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Her husband is also a father to a son called Wolfie, age seven, who he shares with his ex-fiancé Dara Haung. The pair successfully co-parent and Beatrice has even spoken out about her relationship with Christopher, demonstrating he's a big part of their family.

Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson revealed that the half-siblings have a great bond too.

In her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she divulged: "The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong. She's 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she's really strong – she has to be."

Sarah added of the children's bond: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."