Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi causes divide over children's bedroom in London townhouse

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appears to be embracing a new and exciting chapter, both personally and professionally. Having just welcomed his third child, Athena Elizabeth Rose, his second with Princess Beatrice, the luxury property developer gave royal fans a glimpse into one of his latest interior design projects, which is particularly close to his heart.

His latest project, which was shared on Instagram via his business page, Banda Properties, showcased a beautiful children's bedroom. "A fresh and creamy palette sets the tone in this children’s bedroom - soft, calm, and full of charm," read the caption.

"A built-in banquette nestles into the bay window, creating the perfect corner for reading or daydreaming. A bed with a fabric canopy adds a playful touch, while a small round table invites games and creativity.

"A desk tucked neatly to one side offers a quiet space for older children to focus and unwind."

Edoardo's post revealed a serene bedroom design, using soft linen details and muted tones to evoke timeless luxury - and it made us wonder what the couple's children's bedrooms could look like.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo recently welcomed their second daughter together, Athena Elizabeth Rose

Despite the calming atmosphere evoked in the design, fans were divided in the comments. Gushing over the beautiful space, one fan wrote: "The choice of the train is perfect: a wish that time passes slowly while discovering new horizons. What is a better wish for a child?"

Another wrote: "Wow this children's bedroom is so beautiful and calm. I absolutely love the train set."

Not so convinced by the muted-palette room, one parent commented: "Can’t imagine an actual child in this space. One small (no matter how pretty) train set isn’t realistic for how children play. I rather pity the child made to live in this world; No toys, no chaos, no colour and no fun!"

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's quiet life in the Cotswolds

© Getty Princess Beatrice is also stepmother to her husband's son, Christopher Woolf

Shortly after their intimate Windsor wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo purchased a sprawling country farmhouse in the Cotswolds.While royal residences have always remained private spaces, with select details shared with the public to preserve the family's ongoing need for security, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home is even more mysterious.

Very little is known about the couple's six-bedroom Oxfordshire property, aside from a handful of details that prove their desire to live a wholesome life away from the royal spotlight where possible.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 The couple relocated to Cotswolds, where they are raising their young family

It can be assumed, however, that with Edoardo's eye for luxury interiors, the couple's home to raise their young children is not your average family property.

