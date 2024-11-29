Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's perfect Costwolds haven for growing family

The Costwolds is a favourite location for A-listers to live, with the likes of the Beckhams and Hugh Grant owning properties in the area. It has been the place of choice for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to settle with their daughter Sienna. Here's why their never-pictured pad is the ultimate family residence for them and the new baby that they are expecting in 2025…

The couple own a sprawling farmhouse with an estimated worth of around £3.5 million, which they purchased in 2021.

The beautiful residence has six bedrooms, so plenty of room for their growing family as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie from a previous relationship who often comes to stay.

Highlights include the private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts, making it a world of fun for the little ones – and even more enjoyable come summertime.

© Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a gorgeous area popular with royals and celebrities

The rural location allows the couple to raise their kids in the countryside, partaking in wholesome pastimes like nature walks.

In an exclusive HELLO! interview with Gabriela Peacock, who is Beatrice's friend and nutritionist, revealed that walks are always on the agenda when they meet. "We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice," she added.

The couple are expecting their second child

Privacy is also another big factor, as the secluded location means that they can live away from the limelight and their kids can have an upbringing without too much of the pressure of royal life.

© PA Edoardo with his children

The family have a separate outbuilding that they have converted into a guesthouse. It's ideal for travelling friends and family coming to visit. We're sure Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson is there often for her grandmother duties.

What does Princess Beatrice's home look like?

While pregnant Princess Beatrice keeps her private life largely under wraps, and we rarely see glimpses into her home with husband Edoardo and their daughter Sienna, we do get an idea about their interiors thanks to Edoardo's job.

The 41-year-old owns Banda Property, an interior and property company and he's always sharing the most amazing rooms with jaw-dropping décor.

Just some of the compliments that get posted on his work are: "Always so stunning," "Perfection," and: "Unreal."

Princess Beatrice's pregnancy

© Dave Benett They are expecting a new baby in 2025

In October, Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice and Edoardo's amazing news that they are expecting their second child together in early spring 2025.

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Did you know that the new baby will have a title too? But not from Beatrice's royal heritage! Edoardo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, previously told MailOnline: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation.

"He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."