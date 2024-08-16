Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret date night spots

Princess Beatrice's love story with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is like a modern-day fairytale. Despite socialising in the same circles for years, it wasn't until they were reintroduced by a friend in 2018 that their romance quickly bloomed.

A private wedding, the birth of their daughter and a move to the Cotswolds later, the York princess and her property developer husband have built a peaceful life together - and their love continues to grow.

In a heartwarming post dedicated to his wife on their wedding anniversary, Edoardo wrote on Instagram: "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.

"I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you."

Like most royal couples, it's rare to see Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo engaging in any public displays of affection - but their favourite date spots suggest they're not short on ideas of keeping their romance alive.

1/ 6 © Richard Young/Shutterstock Romantic afternoons at the National Portrait Gallery In March 2019, shortly after they went public with their relationship, the couple stepped out together at the 2019 Portrait Gala, which was held at the National Portrait Gallery. Edoardo is an interior designer, while Beatrice shares a keen interest in art with her sister, Princess Eugenie, so quiet gallery dates no doubt provide a romantic rendezvous for this royal couple.

2/ 6 Dinner dates at Annabel's In the early years of their relationship, the couple were often seen slipping into private member's club Annabel's for dinner dates. The famous haunt, which once had Princess Diana on its roster, was opened in 1963. In 2018 it opened the doors to its much-anticipated new home, a Grade I listed Georgian mansion house at 46 Berkeley Square. The club has six restaurants, and everybody from The Supremes to Lady Gaga has performed inside the 26,000-square-foot venue. On one of their date nights in 2019, Princess Beatrice debuted a 'Juste un Clou' bangle by Cartier on her wrist, which retails at £2,620. On closer inspection of the bangle, there appeared to be a very sweet 'E' engraving on the end, suggesting her then-boyfriend Edoardo had bought her the precious piece of jewellery.

3/ 6 © Princess Eugenie Romantic beach clubs in St Tropez Princess Beatrice and her husband clearly have a taste for fine dining. Last summer, the couple were seen cosying up on a private dock at sunset, while waiting for a boat to take them to one of the world's most exclusive restaurants - Le Club 55. The billionaire hotspot, known to the French Riviera's wealthiest residents, was first established in the 1950s. Sylvester Stallone, Kate Moss, Bono and Giorgio Armani are among Le Club 55's A-list clientele, as well as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham who were previously photographed heading to its restaurant along Pampelonne Beach.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Snowy dates in St. Mortiz We wonder if Princess Beatrice and her husband clicked because of their shared adventurous side? In February 2024, the couple jetted to the snow-capped mountains of St. Moritz for a week of skiing and aprés with close friends. The luxury ski resort in Switzerland is incredibly popular with honeymooners, with the stunning Alps, the snow-dusted alpine trees, and the breathtaking views providing the perfect setting for the couple to relax away from the fast-paced chaos of London.

5/ 6 © ESON Living it up at Glastonbury Couples who gig together, stay together. Music fans Beatrice and Edoardo have long been regulars at the world's most famous music festival.

