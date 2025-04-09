Queen Camilla proves 'loyalty' to King Charles with £50k wedding reminder

Queen Camilla is preparing to celebrate her milestone 20th wedding anniversary with King Charles on 9 April.

Their Majesties will be undertaking royal duties in Italy at the time, so they marked the occasion early by releasing three new intimate portraits in which Camilla proved her "loyalty."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace King Charles and Queen Camilla released official photos ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary

Grinning from ear to ear, the royal wore a bridal white coat dress by Anna Valentine, the designer who worked with Antonia Robinson on her two wedding dresses in 2005. She teamed it with a Lily of the Valley brooch, her royal heirloom engagement ring, and her £50k wedding earrings, which were thought to have been gifted by Charles.

A single round diamond sits in the centre of a diamond cluster finished with a symbolic pearl drop.

"She first wore them on their wedding day, and while it’s never been publicly confirmed, it’s believed they were a gift from either King Charles or the late Queen Elizabeth," explained Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds, adding: "They are thought to be custom-made clip-ons since Camilla doesn’t have her ears pierced."

© FilmMagic Queen Camilla wore the diamond and pearl earrings on her 2005 wedding day

Noting how regularly Camilla has recycled the jewels over the past few years – including in Mombasa in 2023 – Laura said: "It’s rare for bridal jewellery to become part of someone’s regular wardrobe, but Camilla has worn these earrings for everything from state visits to family occasions.

"They’ve become part of her signature look. Wearing them again now feels like a subtle tribute to both her marriage and the journey she and Charles have shared.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla often recycles her wedding earrings, including at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa in 2023

"There’s symbolism in the stones, too. Pearls are traditionally linked to loyalty, wisdom and new beginnings, while diamonds represent strength and lasting love. Together, they reflect the story of a couple who have weathered challenges and built something to last.

"I’d estimate the earrings to be worth around £40,000 to £50,000 today."

Anniversary plans

The photos by Chris Jackson, which showed the pair posing in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky in Rome, were also shared on Charles and Camilla's official Instagram page.

The caption read: "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!-Charles R & Camilla R."

The couple typically mark their anniversary privately, but the fact that this year coincides with their travels means that they will spend the evening at a black tie State Banquet at the Quirinale, hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

Royal wedding

© Getty The couple had planned to get married on 8 April 2005 but postponed their wedding by one day

The late Queen Elizabeth II's son, who was previously married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, announced his engagement to Camilla Parker Bowles in February 2005, when she was pictured wearing the Queen Mother's diamond ring.

Plans had been put in place for the royal wedding to take place on 8 April 2005, but it was pushed back by one day so the then-Prince of Wales could attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Camilla stepped out in a white midi coat, before changing into a blue and gold embroidered gown for a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle.