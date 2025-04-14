Prince Harry's cousin stuns in unexpected £300 bridesmaid dress

Royals normally can't help but be the centre of attention, especially when it comes to their impeccable fashion sense, so it's a rare occasion to see them take a step out of the limelight and act as a bridesmaid.

Lady Marina Windsor schooled us on how to support your friends with style when she attended a wedding over the weekend in a spring-ready bridesmaid dress. Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin was all smiles, posing in the sunshine in a cream floral dress from ME + EM.

With a button-down front with a ruffle trim, a midi skirt and pouf sleeves, we can see why the £295 design was described by the brand as "versatile" and "feminine." However, the cream hue is an unusual choice for a wedding, since brides traditionally reserve white and off-white colours for their own gown.

The delicate pink and blue floral print, which earned her the nickname "flower fairy" among one of her followers, perhaps offered the perfect balance between bridal and spring wedding, and allowed Marina and her three fellow bridesmaids the option of recycling them in the future.

Lady Amelia Windsor's sister teamed her dress with a bouquet of white and pink flowers and contrasting black heels, styling her long brunette hair in soft waves.

"Magical wedding weekend for gorgeous Tessa and Jake!" she captioned the photo shared on Instagram, which also showed the bride in her long-sleeved floral appliqué wedding dress.

Sustainable fashion credentials

© Karwai Tang Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin opened up about borrowing her friend's and family's clothes

While Marina's latest look appears to have been bought new, she is also an advocate of sustainable fashion.

The 32-year-old events manager, who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, who is the first cousin of Eugenie's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, told HELLO! that she shares the same passion for eco-conscious clothing as her sister.

"Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet," she explained during an interview at Brown's Hotel in 2024.

"I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends. That's a pretty good way of doing it. That's what my friends and I are trying to do a lot more. And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible."

© Instagram Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor both have an interest in sustainable fashion

Speaking of sharing clothes, Marina also revealed she borrows vintage pieces from her mother, Canadian historian Dr Sylvana Tomaselli, whom she said has a "great sense of style."

"I think the generation above us kept their clothes so well. I'm trying to do the same thing. My mother still has some clothing in perfect condition from her twenties. I'm very lucky as she very generously lends me things. She has a great sense of style."