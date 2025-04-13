Princess Charlene sports natural curls for milestone moment with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert, enjoyed a milestone moment at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday. Following Carlos Alcaraz's victory at the tennis tournament, Charlene, 47, and Albert, 67, presented him with the coveted trophy.

© Shutterstock Princess Charlene and Prince Albert made a joint appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters

Turning heads as she arrived at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the Princess took power dressing to new heights. Stepping out in an azure-blue suit, the royal accessorised with a statement pearl necklace, matching earrings and cream stilettos.

Sporting her natural curls, Charlene's hair was swept into a low chignon with loose tendrils framing her face. As for her makeup, the mom-of-two teamed a barely-there eyeshadow with a flourish of mascara and a pale pink lip.

© Shutterstock The royal couple posed with winner Carlos Alcaraz, runner-up Lorenzo Musetti, and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy

Meanwhile, Prince Albert put on a dapper display in a navy blazer, crisp white shirt and pale grey trousers. Appearing in good spirits as he and Princess Charlene attended Sunday's match, the 67-year-old was also spotted chatting with his cousin and President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy.

Back in 2010, Princess Charlene told Tatler that she and Prince Albert were "sports fanatics", so they were likely in their element at the tennis tournament.

It's been a busy week for the Monegasque royals, including Princess Charlene, who has become a bona fide style icon. Embracing the moniker on Monday, fans were left swooning over her look at the Red Cross graduation ceremony.

© Instagram: @palaisprincierdemonaco / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier P. Fitte / CRM Princess Charlene wore a Giorgio Armani suit to the Red Cross graduation

Opting for a double-breasted wool jacket and matching trousers by Giorgio Armani, the 47-year-old's suit was priced at an eye-watering $4890 (around £3.8k). Clad in designer pieces, Charlene added her 'Heartbreaker' black leather pumps from Louis Vuitton.

According to Monaco Life, the ceremony was held to congratulate the 1,300 graduates in attendance and thank them for their contribution to public services.

© Getty Images The Monaco royals unveiled a plaque marking their visit to Matignon on Wednesday

After kicking off the week in her green suit, Charlene followed up with a visit to Matignon, France, on Wednesday, where she was joined by her husband and their twins: Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco, 10.

In an adorable mini-me moment, Charlene and her daughter co-ordinated in tweed jackets, while Prince Jacques matched with Prince Albert in a navy suit.

Princess Charlene's fashion evolution

The Princess has become closely associated with the world of fashion, but in a 2010 interview, she admitted that it had never come naturally to her.

"As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion," she told Tatler. "But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."

"My style icon is Charlize Theron," she continued. "We actually grew up in the same place. [Charlene grew up in the town of Benoni, near Johannesburg. She is so beautiful and stylish. She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country."