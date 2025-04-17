George and Amal Clooney's at-home ritual to avoid 'emotional erosion' in their marriage

Whenever George and Amal Clooney step out together, not only is it evident that they're one of Hollywood's most attractive couples, but they also appear to be more in love than ever.

The A-list husband and wife, who began dating in 2012 and wed two years later in an idyllic ceremony in Venice, covered exclusively by HELLO!, are often by each other's side supporting their respective endeavours, whether a charitable project or a new Hollywood film.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024

But for any couple, especially those with children, the everyday stresses of raising a family can bring chaos.

George and Amal, however, have been refreshingly honest about the extra help they're fortunate to receive thanks to their successful careers, and it could be their secret to keeping the fire burning.

George and Amal Clooney's secret to keeping fire alive

While George and Amal are fiercely private about their personal lives, George has opened up about their full-time chef, Viviana Frizzi, who has formed a wonderful bond with their family.

HELLO! spoke with psychotherapist Charisse Cooke, a relationship expert at Flirtini dating app, who gave their take on the Clooneys' marriage and their candour about having extra help.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney have been together since 2012 and married since 2014

"When two people hold deep, mutual respect, it elevates the whole relationship," she began.

"It means seeing your partner as a whole, separate person with their own thoughts, dreams and limits, and treating those with care. It's the antidote to power struggles, petty arguments and emotional erosion.

"And yes, it might just be the foundation of a lasting, joyful partnership."

© ALBERTO PIZZOLI George Clooney and Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Wolfs premiere in September last year

Charisse continued: "Their openness about having a private chef also hints at something refreshingly modern: removing logistical stress from the day-to-day can reduce friction and allow couples to focus on each other and the emotional and relational parts of life. Lucky them!

"In short, outsourcing chores might just keep things sexy.

"At the same time, their hands-on approach with their children shows a willingness to be present, involved and connected as a team. It creates a sense of unity and shared purpose."

© AFP via Getty Images, Getty The Hollywood actor and the human rights barrister are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella

A native of Lake Como in northern Italy – where George owns a $100 million villa complex – Viviana, their professional chef, has been a part of their family since 2013.

While there's no question that the Clooneys are perhaps more fortunate than others about having extra help, the familial bond is special.

It also means they have a heartwarming ritual of eating altogether every night.

George previously told People that it's so wonderful having her prepare meals that the family rarely eat out anymore. "Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be," he said.

"Besides, all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."