Amal Clooney's rare comments on private life and marriage 'intrusion' with George

As an extremely famous married couple, Amal and George Clooney know the deal when it comes to interest in their lives.

But the husband and wife, who wed in 2014 and are parents to fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, aged seven, also go to great lengths to ensure their family has as much privacy as they possibly can.

Though Amal was highly esteemed and experienced in her law career when she met her future husband in 2011, the 46-year-old was not a celebrity – and so embracing dizzying heights of Hollywood fame after marrying the A-list, Oscar-winning actor, 63, was likely a shock to the system.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy

However, the couple handle high interest from their adoring fans with aplomb. And it seems they've made changes in their lives in order to do so.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, published in 2018, the barrister admitted that the pair prefer to socialise at home.

"We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can't otherwise get it," the mother-of-two told the publication.

At the time of the interview, Amal and George were staying at their UK home in Sonning Eye. An enormous, Grade-II listed home with multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, plus and pool and a huge garden – ample space for entertainment.

Despite sharing that she and George spend more time at home with their kids, she was quick to offer a positive perspective, revealing it was a welcome sacrifice for her romance with the Ocean's 11 actor to blossom.

© Getty Amal and George married in 2014 and welcomed two children in 2017

"That whole side – invasion of privacy and paparazzi, all of that – has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life," she said.

More recently, George has also opened up about their desire to keep their children's identity fiercely protected especially as they grow up.

Recommended video You may also like WACTH: George and Amal Clooney's love story

In an interview with GQ, the Wolfs actor explained: "A lot of people – even those who reach a fairly high level of fame – find a way to be able to kind of live a normal life, walk around the streets of New York without being followed and stuff like that.

"And there's, I dunno, five or six of us where it's just never subsided. And there's never been that like, 'Hey, let's take a walk through Central Park and not get hammered.' It just hasn’t happened yet. It will, obviously. But it hasn't happened yet."

George continued: "I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."

© Jacopo Raule Amal Clooney and George Clooney attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy

George and Amal's drastic changes to protect privacy

The couple doesn't just lay low when they're in the UK, but also when they're staying at their other homes dotted around the world.

MORE: George and Amal Clooney's eye-watering property empire worth millions

MORE: George and Amal Clooney's fun garden for twins Ella and Alexander at $8.3m French chateau

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

HELLO! previously reported that their pair had purchased a stunning chateau in the south of France in 2021.

The gorgeous, 18th-century chateau sits on vast land which means the family have everything they need at their abode to live a quiet life of luxury in the Provence countryside.

French Closer reports that in 2021, the ER star caused a fan frenzy when he ventured out alone to a supermarket. Ever since the pair have limited their outings outside their historic home's grounds, save for special occasions and dinner dates.