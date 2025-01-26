Kirstie Allsopp marries Ben Andersen in top secret wedding ceremony - best photos

Kirstie Allsopp formerly said she had no desire to become a wife, but the Location Location Location star appears to have had a change of heart, marrying her long-term partner Ben Andersen in a private ceremony on Thursday.

The Channel 4 property presenter tied the knot at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, recognisable as the same chapel where Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Love Actually characters were surprised with a gospel choir's rendition of 'All You Need is Love' following their vows.

Kirstie and Ben, who have been in a relationship for 21 years and share two sons together, Bay, 18, and Oscar, 16, kept plans for their nuptials closely guarded, only telling their guests about their plans to wed days before the big day.

Kirstie Allsopp keeps wedding Location, Location, Location a secret © Catherine Bradley Photography Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen tied the knot at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair She told the Daily Mail: "We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday. "We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball."

Kirstie's bejewelled wedding dress © Catherine Bradley Photography The beautiful bride wore a bejewelled gold Oscar de la Renta dress The bride looked breathtaking in a beautiful bejewelled Oscar de la Renta gown she purchased in the sale just two weeks prior, elevated with bespoke sleeves stitched specially for Kirstie who told the team she was heading to an award ceremony. Looking every inch a beautiful bride, the mother-of-two wore her brunette hair in romantic waves, elevating her bridal glamour with a glowy makeup look.

Kirstie and Ben marry after 21 years together © Catherine Bradley Photography Kirstie penned on Instagram that she had already found her 'happily ever after' with Ben, with the couple spending 21 years together before their wedding Reflecting on their decision to share photographs of their nuptials despite going to great lengths to keep their celebration private, Kirstie penned on Instagram: "I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind and interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was.