Kirstie Allsopp marries Ben Andersen in top secret wedding ceremony - best photos

Kirstie Allsopp formerly said she had no desire to become a wife, but the Location Location Location star appears to have had a change of heart, marrying her long-term partner Ben Andersen in a private ceremony on Thursday.
The Channel 4 property presenter tied the knot at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, recognisable as the same chapel where Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Love Actually characters were surprised with a gospel choir's rendition of 'All You Need is Love' following their vows.
Kirstie and Ben, who have been in a relationship for 21 years and share two sons together, Bay, 18, and Oscar, 16, kept plans for their nuptials closely guarded, only telling their guests about their plans to wed days before the big day.
Kirstie Allsopp keeps wedding Location, Location, Location a secret
She told the Daily Mail: "We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday.
"We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball."
The plans were so secretive that Kirstie's on-screen co-star for more than two decades, Phil Spencer, wasn't able to be there.
"The flowers, the catering, the order of service and the lighting were all done by people I have worked with over the years who kept it all secret and put together an amazing event at very short notice," Kirstie said of the last-minute occasion.
Kirstie's bejewelled wedding dress
The bride looked breathtaking in a beautiful bejewelled Oscar de la Renta gown she purchased in the sale just two weeks prior, elevated with bespoke sleeves stitched specially for Kirstie who told the team she was heading to an award ceremony.
Looking every inch a beautiful bride, the mother-of-two wore her brunette hair in romantic waves, elevating her bridal glamour with a glowy makeup look.
Kirstie and Ben marry after 21 years together
Reflecting on their decision to share photographs of their nuptials despite going to great lengths to keep their celebration private, Kirstie penned on Instagram: "I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind and interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was.
"Unfortunately it turned out that there was an unseen pap, so I have released a couple of our own pictures."
"It’s a huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding… To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after."
At the request of Kirstie and Ben, HELLO! has donated to the Grosvenor The Grosvenor Chapel to share these photographs captured by Catherine Bradley Photography.