Kirstie Allsopp marries Ben Andersen in top secret wedding ceremony - best photos

Kirstie Allsopp shocks friends and family with surprise wedding ceremony - best photos
Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen look into each other's eyes on their wedding day

The Location Location Location star kept her wedding a secret from her friends and family

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Kirstie Allsopp formerly said she had no desire to become a wife, but the Location Location Location star appears to have had a change of heart, marrying her long-term partner Ben Andersen in a private ceremony on Thursday. 

The Channel 4 property presenter tied the knot at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, recognisable as the same chapel where Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Love Actually characters were surprised with a gospel choir's rendition of 'All You Need is Love' following their vows. 

Kirstie and Ben, who have been in a relationship for 21 years and share two sons together, Bay, 18, and Oscar, 16, kept plans for their nuptials closely guarded, only telling their guests about their plans to wed days before the big day.

Kirstie Allsopp keeps wedding Location, Location, Location a secret 

Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen stand at the altar at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair© Catherine Bradley Photography
Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen tied the knot at Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair

She told the Daily Mail: "We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday.

"We already had a big party planned to mark Ben’s birthday, so most of our guests thought that’s what they were coming to celebrate, and we did just that, with lots of food, drink, and dancing and all my nephews and nieces running around, having a ball."

Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen celebrate their wedding day© Catherine Bradley Photography
Kirstie and Ben have been together for 21 years

The plans were so secretive that Kirstie's on-screen co-star for more than two decades, Phil Spencer, wasn't able to be there. 

"The flowers, the catering, the order of service and the lighting were all done by people I have worked with over the years who kept it all secret and put together an amazing event at very short notice," Kirstie said of the last-minute occasion. 

Kirstie's bejewelled wedding dress

Kirstie Allsopp wearing a bejewelled gold Oscar de la Renta dress as she poses with friends on her wedding day© Catherine Bradley Photography
The beautiful bride wore a bejewelled gold Oscar de la Renta dress

The bride looked breathtaking in a beautiful bejewelled Oscar de la Renta gown she purchased in the sale just two weeks prior, elevated with bespoke sleeves stitched specially for Kirstie who told the team she was heading to an award ceremony. 

Looking every inch a beautiful bride, the mother-of-two wore her brunette hair in romantic waves, elevating her bridal glamour with a glowy makeup look.

Kirstie and Ben marry after 21 years together

Kirstie Allsopp and her husband Ben Andersen at Grosvenor Chapel© Catherine Bradley Photography
Kirstie penned on Instagram that she had already found her 'happily ever after' with Ben, with the couple spending 21 years together before their wedding

Reflecting on their decision to share photographs of their nuptials despite going to great lengths to keep their celebration private, Kirstie penned on Instagram: "I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind and interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was. 

"Unfortunately it turned out that there was an unseen pap, so I have released a couple of our own pictures." 

"It’s a huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding… To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after."

Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Andersen at the altar as they exhange wedding vows© Catherine Bradley Photography
Congratulations to the happy couple

At the request of Kirstie and Ben, HELLO! has donated to the Grosvenor The Grosvenor Chapel to share these photographs captured by Catherine Bradley Photography.

