Millie Bobby Brown's diamond rings take centre stage in first post-wedding outing
Millie Bobbie Brown on directors chair in silver outfit© Getty

The Stranger Things actress and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their nuptials in Tuscany

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown looked incredible as she stepped out on Thursday for the first time since her Italian wedding celebration with husband Jake Bongiovi on October 2.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, took to the stage at The Electric State panel on day one of New York Comic Con. 

Millie Bobbie Brown on stage sitting© Getty
Millie Bobbie Brown spoke onstage during Netflix's THE ELECTRIC STATE panel during New York Comic Con

She was seen wearing slinky bejewelled grey micro shorts and a matching bodysuit with a high neck and long sleeves.

Millie Bobby Brown on stage in silver bodysuit© Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown shone in a silver bodysuit

She teamed the disco-ready ensemble with a pair of sheer black stockings and black stilettos, as well as statement sparkling earrings.

Millie Bobbie Brown speaks onstage showing rings© Getty
Millie's rings caught the stage lights

The star of the show however were her dazzling diamond engagement and wedding rings. Her engagement ring features a cushion-cut halo diamond on a pavé band.

Millie Bobby Brown's big day

The star married her model beau in a stunning custom Galia Lahav gown covered in lace. She also wore a trailing lace-adorned veil which was styled into her face-framing updo.

"Forever and always, your wife," the actress penned as she shared gorgeous photos from their special day. 

For the evening, Millie slipped into a stunning satin mini dress by Oscar De La Renta while the groom was handsome in a Tom Ford suit.

Star-studded outings

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi descending red stairs© Getty
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi styled up a storm

The married couple were spotted prior to tying the knot in March at the Damsel world premiere at The Plaza. The Netflix star looked incredible in a grey beaded dress in a scalloped print to look like scales.

Millie Bobby Brown looked so stylish in a beaded gown© Dia Dipasupil
Millie Bobby Brown looked so stylish in a beaded gown

The thigh-split number was teamed with strappy heels and tumbling locks that couldn't have been further from the cropped hairdo she wore as Eleven in the early seasons of Stranger Things.

