Millie Bobby Brown's diamond rings take centre stage in first post-wedding outing

The star married her model beau in a stunning custom Galia Lahav gown covered in lace. She also wore a trailing lace-adorned veil which was styled into her face-framing updo.
"Forever and always, your wife," the actress penned as she shared gorgeous photos from their special day.
For the evening, Millie slipped into a stunning satin mini dress by Oscar De La Renta while the groom was handsome in a Tom Ford suit.
Star-studded outings
The married couple were spotted prior to tying the knot in March at the Damsel world premiere at The Plaza. The Netflix star looked incredible in a grey beaded dress in a scalloped print to look like scales.