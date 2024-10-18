Millie Bobby Brown's diamond rings take centre stage in first post-wedding outing

Millie Bobby Brown looked incredible as she stepped out on Thursday for the first time since her Italian wedding celebration with husband Jake Bongiovi on October 2.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, took to the stage at The Electric State panel on day one of New York Comic Con.

© Getty Millie Bobbie Brown spoke onstage during Netflix's THE ELECTRIC STATE panel during New York Comic Con She was seen wearing slinky bejewelled grey micro shorts and a matching bodysuit with a high neck and long sleeves.

© Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown shone in a silver bodysuit She teamed the disco-ready ensemble with a pair of sheer black stockings and black stilettos, as well as statement sparkling earrings.

© Getty Millie's rings caught the stage lights The star of the show however were her dazzling diamond engagement and wedding rings. Her engagement ring features a cushion-cut halo diamond on a pavé band.

Millie Bobby Brown's big day View post on Instagram The star married her model beau in a stunning custom Galia Lahav gown covered in lace. She also wore a trailing lace-adorned veil which was styled into her face-framing updo. "Forever and always, your wife," the actress penned as she shared gorgeous photos from their special day. For the evening, Millie slipped into a stunning satin mini dress by Oscar De La Renta while the groom was handsome in a Tom Ford suit.

Star-studded outings © Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi styled up a storm The married couple were spotted prior to tying the knot in March at the Damsel world premiere at The Plaza. The Netflix star looked incredible in a grey beaded dress in a scalloped print to look like scales.