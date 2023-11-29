Denise Welch shares delight at 'best' engagement news

Denise Welch is never one to hide her emotions and her excitable side came out on Tuesday when she took to Instagram to share her happiness at some very special engagement news.

On a carousel of photos posted by singer Charli XCX, announcing her engagement to 1975 band member George Daniel, Denise commented with a stream of emojis, writing: "Best announcement ever!! So happy for you!"

Charli's announcement post was certainly in keeping with her daring persona, with a photo of the duo kissing dramatically accompanied by the caption: "Charli XCX and George Daniel [EXPLETIVE] for life!!!"

Denise wasn't the only famous face over the moon about the news. Fellow popstar Rita Ora commented: "How did I just know this was gonna happen? Yesssss." While Dua Lia wrote: "Aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! Congratulations lovebirds!!!!!"

Denise is especially happy for the couple, as George is one of her son, Matty Healy's best friends, with the pair having been in The 1975 since they were teens.

The Loose Women star posted a photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, writing: "Congratulations to these gorgeous people. On their engagements. So happy."

Charli's fans were full of questions for the Hot In It star, with many asking about their plans to change their names.

"Oh hell yeah. George better take your name. He’s George XCX now," one joked, with another adding: "Is he taking your last name??? George XCX?"

Charli XCX's engagement features a 1ct round cut diamond in a solitaire setting, sat on what looks like a white gold band. Diamond experts Steven Stone estimates the sparkler is worth around £12,000 and says there's likely sentimental thinking behind the classic choice.

"Renowned for their sparkle and versatility, round-cut diamonds are the most popular choice for engagement rings," says Zack Stone of Steven Stone. "Their circular shape is thought to represent a continuous and unbroken bond between two individuals."

Zack also suggested that George took Charli's out-there fashion sense into consideration when choosing the ring, commenting: "Inherently refined and minimalist, solitaire settings allow a rings centre stone to be the focal point and pair well with various fashion choices and personal tastes - making it the perfect choice for Charli, who regularly reflects her bold and avant-garde personality through her style."

We can't wait to see the fashion-forward dress that Charli chooses for her big day – it'll certainly be a stylish wedding, with celebrity friends in abundance we're sure!

