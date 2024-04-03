Loose Women's Coleen Nolan 'delighted' as she shares loved-up engagement photo

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, who is dating Michael Jones, revealed she is preparing for an exciting family wedding as she shared an intimate engagement photo.

Donning a black silk dress, Coleen's 23-year-old daughter Ciara – whom she shares with her ex-husband Ray Fensome – let her long brunette hair spill over her shoulders as she leaned affectionately into her new fiancé Max for a loved-up photo. The TV star's future son-in-law sported a simple black T-shirt and a red patterned headscarf securing his long curled hair back.

© Instagram Coleen celebrated her daughter Ciara's engagement

Sharing the exciting news with her followers, Coleen captioned the photo: "Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him. I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat x."

Coleen's latest announcement comes four months after The Sun reported that her son Shane Jr., whom she shares with EastEnders actor Shane Richie, ended his 17-month marriage with Maddie Wahdan following his alleged infidelity.

© HGL Shane Jr. reportedly split from his wife Maddie in 2023

She had previously kept fans updated about their romance, from his heartfelt engagement at a family Christmas celebration to his picturesque wedding.

Recalling her son's romantic charades proposal during the coronavirus pandemic, she told viewers: "On Christmas Eve my son Shane proposed to his now fiancée, we were playing a game where we had to guess what the person was going to say... she cried, I cried."

Coleen continued: "We did know for a month beforehand, originally Maddie was going to go back to her mum for Christmas when it was tiers. He was behind her and he said, 'The ring is down there.'"

The Nolans star had originally turned to her co-stars Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards to ask for their advice on her mother-of-the-groom dress – so perhaps she will do the same for Ciara's wedding.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

At the time, she modelled three ensembles and the group settled on a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps. Brenda described the nautical outfit as "a really flattering look", but it didn't end up being Coleen's chosen outfit.

The 59-year-old surprised fans when she shared photos of her striking cobalt blue dress from John Charles London with a Bardot neckline, cropped sleeves, a beaded belt and waterfall draping. Looking radiant as always, she teamed it with matching embellished heels, a coordinating floral hat and a silver sparkly bag.

© Dave Benett The Loose Women star had been married twice (pictured with ex-husband Shane Richie)

While Coleen enjoys celebrating her children's weddings, she has hinted she does not plan to get married again following her splits from Shane in 1999 and Ray in 2018. She has been dating her partner Michael on and off since meeting the supermarket manager on Tinder in 2021, and she opened up about her commitment fears in an interview with The Mirror.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen and Michael first started dating in 2021

"I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him," she confessed.

"It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it."

