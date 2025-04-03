Jane Moore's 5-word verdict on 'heartbreak' after split from ex-husband Gary Farrow

Loose Women star Jane Moore has revealed a new insight into how she handles the emotional aftermath of heartbreak, just over two years after her divorce from ex-husband Gary Farrow.

Speaking to her co-star GK Barry on a recent episode of the Loose Women podcast, she explained her rational approach to dealing with difficulties in her love life.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock GK Barry and Jane Moore on Loose Women together

Jane said: "For me, heartbreak, even if I've had a couple of nights where I've been really upset, but then after that I just have this ability to put things on the backburner and to just go, 'okay, that wasn't meant to be'."

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant spoke on the topic again later in the episode, adding that: "I would just be like, okay, well, I really liked them, I got in early because I could sense they were drifting away. I'm really upset about it, boo hoo, and then, about two days later, I'll be fine".

Jane Moore's divorce from Gary Farrow

There's no such thing as an easy end to a relationship, but it goes without saying that Jane had an especially difficult time splitting from Gary. See the moment she confirmed her split live on Loose Women back in 2022 here:

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Loose Women's Jane Moore has confirmed she has split from her husband

The 62-year-old has shared some funny anecdotes on the marriage on Loose Women, including confessing that Gary was arrested hours before their wedding, but also gave viewers a glimpse into the reality of their separation.

She said: "We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg," adding that the pair delayed their separation so that Jane could nurse Gary back to health.

Having first married on 4 May 2002, the pair share two daughters, Ellie and Grace. Jane is also the stepmum to Lauren, Gary's daughter from a previous marriage.

Jane's relationship with rarely-seen lookalike daughters she shares with Gary

Though Jane mostly keeps her three daughters out of the spotlight, it appears that she's incredibly close with them.

She revealed last year that Ellie had got married in September, taking to Instagram to share the news.

The Loose Women panelist penned in the caption: "Goodbye Barcelona. What a glorious time we've had. My gorgeous daughter Ellie got married to my delightful new son-in-law in front of close family and friends, and the sun shone all day long. We have laughed, cried and partied slightly too hard but it was truly magical."

© @janepmoore / Instagram Jane Moore with her daughter Grace, Ellie and stepdaughter Lauren with her then-new baby

Jane also shared a rare photo of her with her three daughters back in 2021, shortly after Lauren welcomed her first child.