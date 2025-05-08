Ruth Langsford experiences major 'shift' in relationship with son Jack  

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has spoken about how her relationship with her son Jack has evolved through the years.

The TV star, who shares Jack with her ex, Eamonn Holmes, opened up about the moment she realised she was no longer the "fun mum".

During an appearance on the 'There I've Said It' podcast, Ruth, 65, said: "He's 23 now, no he's not a wind-up actually. I probably do it more to him."

Reflecting on the shift in their relationship, she went on to say: "You'll find this, when they are little, they adore you, they love you, they want to be around you all the time.

"Jack and I are very close, I thought I was a really fun mum, and I used to do things like sing, and I'd sing like the wrong lyrics and I'd get the name of the group wrong."

While Jack used to find Ruth's antics "hilarious", the presenter went on to explain how his attitude shifted as he got older.

"And then suddenly, I can't remember what age, I was in the supermarket, it came on and I was like, 'Twizzle Sticks, Jack!'. He was literally like [squirming] 'Mum!' and then it suddenly happens and it's like, oh he doesn't find me amusing anymore and if you talk about sex, like no!", Ruth explained.

Ruth and Eamonn's split

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years before announcing their shock split in May last year.

At the time, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The former couple welcomed Jack in February 2002. Aside from Jack, Eamonn is also a proud father to Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his marriage to Gabrielle.

While Ruth and Eamonn tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, the pair occasionally share anecdotes. During an appearance on HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast, Ruth spoke candidly about the emotional moment Jack flew the nest and headed off to university.

"I would say that the first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out," Ruth said.

"I remember coming into his bedroom and crying and getting hold of the pillow, and I could smell him on the pillow, and had a good old cry, and then shutting the door and then that first week was horrendous because I was just so used to having him around."