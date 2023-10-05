Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter's 'exhausting and painful' health condition at 76

Janet Street-Porter is one of Loose Women's liveliest panellists, so it's hard to imagine the star ever being worn out, but the 76-year-old shared she was left 'exhausted' by a debilitating health condition.

The ITV host teamed up with Eamonn Holmes to share that she'd had shingles, aiming to raise awareness that there's a vaccination available.

Alongside a photo of her and Eamonn, Janet wrote: "Both @eamonnholmes and I have had shingles and it was exhausting and painful. We’re working with @gsk to raise awareness of shingles and recent changes to the Shingles National Immunisation Programme eligibility."

© Instagram Eamonn Holmes and Janet Street Porter have teamed up for an important cause

Eamonn shared a similar post, explaining: "I didn't know much about shingles before I had it, but I can testify that it really is painful and debilitating. I feel lucky that I didn't suffer complications as some people do."

Janet's fans sympathised with her over her health woes, writing: "I had shingles as a child, I never forget the pain even now," and: "I had shingles in August and still have scars. Left me exhausted and was so painful."

Eamonn's fans were equally sympathetic, writing: "I've recently had shingles and I can confirm how painful it is!" and: "I have had shingles three times, the last time was on my face and eye. I am so scared of getting it again."

Eamonn and Janet explained that more people are now eligible for free shingles vaccination on the NHS in their informative posts.

What is shingles?

According to the NHS, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash as well as a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin. People diagnosed might also experience a headache or feeling generally unwell.

Shingles can be treated by taking paracetamol to ease pain and using a cool compress to take the heat out of the area. Sufferers are also advised to keep rash clean to reduce the risk of infection.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janet Street Porter hopes to raise awareness of the shingles vaccine

The infection can last for up to four weeks, with skin remaining painful for several weeks after in some patients.

The shingles vaccination

Vaccination to help protect against shingles is available for free to eligible people on the NHS. The programme is referred to as the Shingles National Immunisation Programme.

Who is eligible for the shingles vaccination?



People who are 50 years and over with a severely weakened immune system (severely immunocompromised) are able to have the vaccine for free.

Those who are aged 18-49 receiving a stem cell transplant may also be eligible.

People who are turning 65 years old are eligible from their 65th birthday.

Anyone between 70 and 79 years of age is also able to have the vaccine.

