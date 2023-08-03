Stacey Solomon reveals mammoth third engagement ring – and it's blinding

The Loose Women star has changed her ring twice since Joe Swash proposed in 2020

Stacey Solomon proudly showed off her latest manicure on Wednesday, but instead of checking out her "summer holiday nails", our eyes were firmly glued to her sparkly new engagement ring!

It appears as though the Loose Women star has changed the rock on her left hand for the second time since her husband Joe Swash, 40, proposed on Christmas Eve in 2020.

© Instagram The TV star was showing off her manicure when she revealed her third engagement ring

The ring – which would mark her third one in three years – boasts a gold band and a giant emerald-cut rock, layered next to her eternity wedding band. It is very similar to her second engagement ring, with the notable difference being the size and shape of the main jewel.

"Gorgeous!! ……have you changed your engagement ring?" asked one fan, and another added: "New ring?????? Not the one Joe got you lol xxx." A third eagle-eyed fan remarked: "That's a third engagement ring, isn't it? I'm sure the changed one was square?"

Back in 2020, Stacey had originally received a halo ring after Joe popped the question during a family walk in the woods. She explained that it was made with Australian Opals – a sweet nod to their love story.

© Instagram The Loose Women star was originally given a halo engagement ring

Speaking of its sentimental value, Stacey explained: "Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it are two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

Joe proposed on Christmas Eve in 2020

Shortly before she got married in 2022, Stacey pointed out that she had changed her ring to make it more "dainty" with a gold band, but assured fans that they used the same rocks when redesigning the ring.

"Joe also had my ring changed to gold because I wear more gold than silver. It's all the same stones but we moved them around a bit so it was more dainty for my fingers," she wrote.

© Instagram Stacey altered her ring to make it more "dainty" before her wedding

Gemologist Amy Jackson at Prestige Pawnbrokers from Channel 4's Posh Pawn said of her original ring: "The halo design appears to have featured a cushion cut centre diamond of approximately 1.5ct along with smaller diamonds wrapped around the setting and the band for ultimate sparkle."

© Karwai Tang The couple got married in 2022

Amy added the new design was a more modern "timeless" rock. "Stacey's new design features the original diamond in a classic four-claw setting, this is a timeless design with the original halo diamonds now neatly set around the gallery rail of the setting (underneath the diamond) making the centre diamond the main focal point of the ring.

"This new setting is more open which allows light to reflect through the diamond easily maximising the diamond's sparkle," she said, before estimating its value was £35k.

Stacey and Joe recently marked their first wedding anniversary. They got married in the garden of their family home, Pickle Cottage in July 2022, surrounded by her kids Leighton and Zachary, his son Harry, and their children Rex and Rose. At the time, Stacey was pregnant with baby Belle.

