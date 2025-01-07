Pink celebrates 'sweet' update with husband Carey Hart: 'We both took a chance'

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 19 years of wedded bliss, and the singer marked the milestone with a sweet tribute post to her husband.

Pink, 45, and Carey, 49, have been together for over two decades. They started dating back in 2001, and the former looked back on their years together on social media.

She posted a throwback selfie of the couple on the slopes, decked out in ski-gear, and wrote alongside it: "19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren't sure we even believed in. I'm so glad we did."

Celebrating the ups and downs in their lives, Pink added: "I've been with you longer than I haven't. You've been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again."

"I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever."

Fans celebrated their union with comments like: "Happy Anniversary, you can be really proud of your relationship and your family!" and: "Happy Anniversary to you and many more healthy and happy years to come," as well as: "This just popped up as 'True Love' came on my Spotify! How appropriate! Happy Anniversary."

© Instagram Pink posted a sweet throwback with Carey to mark the anniversary

The couple first met in Philadelphia at the 2001 X Games, and they began dating soon after. In 2005, with the help of a pit board during one of his races, Carey proposed to the Grammy-winning singer.

They tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006. In February 2008, however, they announced their separation after two years of marriage. August of that year proved to be pivotal for their relationship.

Carey's brother Tony died due to injuries sustained during a motocross competition, which Pink supported him through. She also dropped her single "So What" that same month, based on their separation. He appeared in its music video, and it became one of her biggest smash hits.

© Getty Images The couple started dating in 2001, got engaged in 2005, and tied the knot in early 2006

The following year, they announced that they were back to "dating" and after going to marriage counseling, the singer and aerialist confirmed in April 2009 that they were back together.

Pink and Carey are also the proud parents of daughter Willow Sage Hart, 13, who is a budding performer that has hit the stage with her mom several times, and son Jameson Moon Hart, a drumming enthusiast who celebrated his own eighth birthday less than two weeks before their anniversary.

© Getty Images After a year long separation, in 2009, they revealed that after attending marriage counseling, they reconciled

The "What About Us?" singer marked his special day with a sweet celebratory photo of the birthday boy and gushed alongside it: "My baby boy is 8."

Shining a light on his personality, she wrote: "He is funny, kind, goofy, curious, empathetic, loyal and loving, insecure, athletic, gentle, loves hip hop and metal and punk rock and 'mamas music', Fortnite and dancing, trampolines and prat falls, cart racing, skateboarding, skiing, baseball, drawing and making faces."

© Instagram The couple share teen daughter Willow and son Jameson

"My heart just explodes when I look at him. I can't wait to see where 8 takes you. It is my pleasure and absolute honor to be your Mama in this life. Happy Birthday baby boy."